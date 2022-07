MONTREAL — Steve Yzerman’s first-round picks already have had a beneficial impact on the Detroit Red Wings, and he picked center Marco Kasper. He’s a combination of skill and strength, and playing in the Swedish Hockey League with men not only forced him to adapt to a more physical game but also improve his skating. He plays a smart, heads-up game with a dash of grit, using his size and reach to control and defend the puck. He cited his competitiveness as a reason teams should draft him: “I always try to win. I think I can help teams win important games.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO