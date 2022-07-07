The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend

Scott McGillivray has an impressive résumé — the host of several HGTV series spanning almost 15 years, including "Income Property" and "Buyers Boot Camp." McGillivray is also an expert real estate investor, contractor, and CEO of the eponymous brand management and production company, per HGTV. He's also proving himself one to follow regarding house flipping and renovation — with a logical, no-frills approach and attention to detail that is often in opposition but co-exists to create significant impact without an enormous budget. McGillivray aims to retain a property's original character while providing updates that ensure a wise investment and design statements that don't go overboard.
