Apple's Mac computers are known for their beautiful external design and powerful hardware, but one of the most visible constants that's accompanied them over the decades is the operating system, and it's been with us for an incredible 38 years. MacOS has evolved dramatically since the release of the first Mac back in January 1984, and now Nobel Tech's made a wonderfully nostalgic video that shows just how far it's come with a visual tour of the system over the years.

