ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

HSBC's head of responsible investing quits after climate speech controversy

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01d4Tb_0gXe7l4X00

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Stuart Kirk, the global head of responsible investing at HSBC Asset Management, has resigned from his role, according to a post attributed to him on professional networking site LinkedIn on Thursday.

Kirk was suspended by HSBC (HSBA.L) in May after he said central bank policymakers and other global authorities had exaggerated the financial risks of climate change at an industry conference.

The bank, which has committed to playing a major role in leading the global economy in the transition to net zero, declined to comment on Kirk's post on Thursday.

It was unclear whether an internal investigation launched by the bank into Kirk's comments was completed prior to Kirk's LinkedIn post.

"Ironically given my job title, I have concluded that the bank's behaviour towards me since my speech at a Financial Times conference in May has made my position, well, unsustainable," Kirk said.

Kirk's comments and suspension sparked fierce debate around the value of investment based on environmental, social and governance principles.

His remarks led one large institutional investor to reconsider whether to employ HSBC for a sustainability role and prompted Britain's pensions regulator to remind pensions schemes of the investment risks from climate change. read more

HSBC 'COMMITTED TO A NET ZERO FUTURE'

HSBC CEO Noel Quinn also used a LinkedIn post in May to distance the bank and its senior leadership team from Kirk's remarks.

"I hope my colleagues, customers and others will all know, from our work and my public comments, that HSBC is absolutely committed to a net zero future," he said at the time.

But Kirk's comments have also generated a debate around freedom of speech.

"Investing is hard. So is saving our planet. Opinions on both differ. But humanity’s best chance of success is open and honest debate", Kirk said in Thursday's post.

"If companies believe in diversity and speaking up, they need to walk the talk. A cancel culture destroys wealth and progress."

Kirk said he was now preparing a new venture that will demonstrate "human ingenuity can and will overcome the challenges ahead, while at the same time offering huge investment opportunities".

In the meantime, he said he would continue to challenge the "nonsense, hypocrisy, sloppy logic and group-think" that had sullied the world of sustainable finance, the post read.

Kirk did not respond immediately to a request for comment by Reuters via LinkedIn.

Reporting by Sinead Cruise and Carolyn Cohn Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Crypto Lender Vauld Suspends Withdrawals as Customers Yanked $200M

Crypto lender Vauld, which is backed by both Coinbase and investor Peter Thiel, has suspended withdrawals, citing the crisis on the digital asset market, the Financial Times reported Monday (July 4). Vauld had previously offered clients annualized returns of up to 40% to lend out their crypto tokens. On Monday,...
MARKETS
u.today

Longtime Investment Analyst Names Major Problem for Bitcoin

In a recent Twitter thread, prominent analyst Jim Bianco has opined that Bitcoin has a narrative problem after it failed as an inflation hedge. Bianco has noted that Bitcoin has been trading in lockstep with S&P 500 futures over the last six months. This high correlation continues to persist as...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc Bank#Investment#Linkedin#Climate#Hsbc Asset Management#Financial Times
Fortune

China’s leading beauty app spent $50 million on Bitcoin weeks before Beijing banned crypto. Now that investment is a blackhole on its books

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Meitu is best known as the developer behind popular Chinese smartphone apps, like Meitu App and BeautyCam, which allow users to beautify their selfies for social media. Less known is the fact that the pioneering photo app, founded in 2008, is also one of the world’s top holders of cryptocurrency, ranking 12th among publicly-traded companies, according to CoinGecko.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

U.S. 'saddened and shocked' by shooting of Japan's former premier Abe, envoy says

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - The United States is "saddened and shocked" by the shooting of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, U.S. ambassador Rahm Emanuel said on Friday. Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Abe was taken to hospital bleeding after being shot while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara days before an upper house election, according to authorities and media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CoinTelegraph

80,000 Bitcoin millionaires wiped out in the great crypto crash of 2022

More than 80,000 Bitcoin (BTC) investors have had their millionaire status revoked due to the crypto market downturn, but lower prices mean the number of whole coiners is growing. Back on Nov. 12, just days after Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of around $69,000, a total of 108,886 BTC...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Economy
AOL Corp

Oil prices: Experts predict how low they could go amid a recession

The recent tumble in oil prices amid fears of a global recession begs the question: How low could crude go if major world economies do, in fact, contract? Predictions vary. “Global oil demand is fairly strongly correlated with GDP, and so if GDP suffers, global oil demand will suffer too," Stewart Glickman, deputy research director and energy equity analyst at CFRA told Yahoo Finance.
TRAFFIC
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Co-Founder of Major Crypto Lender Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Explode by Over 350% – Here’s His Timeline

Nexo crypto lending platform co-founder Antoni Trenchev says he’s not turning his back on Bitcoin (BTC) despite BTC losing more than 70% of its value since late 2021. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Trenchev says Bitcoin experienced brutal price swings to the downside two years ago before rallying in a major way, and he anticipates BTC to manifest another bull cycle.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio's flagship hedge fund posted gains of 32% in the first half of 2022 even in a broad market decline

Bridgewater's flagship Pure Alpha II fund posted a 32% return through the first half of 2022. Founded by billionaire investor Ray Dalio, Bridgewater is the world's largest hedge fund. Pure Alpha II fund's performance was helped by market volatility stemming from Fed rate hikes. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

488K+
Followers
341K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy