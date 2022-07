TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thursday marks a somber anniversary in Terre Haute. One year ago, Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency was killed. Ferency served the community for more than 30 years as a Terre Haute Police Officer. On July 7, 2021 he was shot and killed outside the FBI Field Office in Terre Haute. In addition to serving on the department, Ferency was also an FBI Task Force Officer.

