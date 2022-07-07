ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

WATCH: Surprise Marriage Proposal During Wyoming Fishing Trip

By Glenn Woods
K2 Radio
K2 Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trent Palmer is best known for making Youtube videos about backcountry flying. He has a small plane with big wheels and he likes to land in impossible places. But this time he is not flying, but camping in Wyoming for a week with his friends. Early on in the...

k2radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Woman, 71, Becomes Second Tourist in a Week to be Gored by a Bison at Yellowstone

It’s becoming an epidemic—a tourist was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park for the second time this week. The 71-year-old woman and her daughter were walking to their car at Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake on Wednesday when they accidentally came across the bull, which then charged at them. The victim, from Pennsylvania, was taken to West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming, to treat non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the attack. On Tuesday, a Colorado man was also hospitalized after being gored by a bison near Yellowstone’s Giant Geyser. A video of that attack shows the man being ragdolled by the animal after his group failed to run away after an initial close call. Earlier, a woman was gored in May near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin. “Though bison are generally more intent on grazing, mother bison are extremely protective of their calves in spring and bulls can be more aggressive in July and August during the rut when they are competing for the attention of females,” Dennis Jorgensen, the bison program manager at World Wildlife Fund, told ABC News after the latest attack.
CODY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Society
State
South Dakota State
State
Wyoming State
TODAY.com

Video captures Colorado man gored by bison while protecting child at Yellowstone

A Colorado man was attacked by a bison Monday near Old Faithful at Yellowstone National Park, in an incident that was captured on camera. The animal gored the 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs, who stepped in to help others. A terrifying video shows the bison focused on two adults and a child when the man came in, only to be lifted off the ground by the creature, which could weigh up to 2,000 pounds. The two adults were able to step to the side while the man and child scurried away, and the man ended up going a hospital for injuries to his arm.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western States#Marriage Proposal
deseret.com

How a bug-loving toddler survived 2 days in the Montana wilderness

A Montana toddler who wandered away from his home was found safe in an old shed after two days in a rural part of the state. NBC’s “Today” show reported that Ryker Webb, 3, was unscathed even though he was lost in an area inhabited by mountain lions and bears and despite temperatures plunging into the 40s.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Yellowstone: One group of backpackers remain after record deluge sparks scramble to evacuate 10,000

All visitors except a group of backpackers have now been evacuated after Yellowstone National Park was hit by a record deluge, according to officials.Tourists to the world-famous park were asked to get out after roads and bridges were washed out as “unprecedented” flooding devastated areas of southern Montana.Superintendent Cam Sholly told reporters that just one group of campers now remains in the park’s backcountry as officials take stock of the scope of damage that has been done.
ENVIRONMENT
Salon

“Nobody will say where he is”: Montana Gov. Gianforte slammed for disappearing amid historic floods

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On June 14 and 15, flooding was so severe in Yellowstone National Park — which is mostly in northwestern Wyoming but extends into parts of Montana and Idaho — that miles of roads were wiped out. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, who declared a statewide disaster, is drawing a great deal of criticism for being out of the country during the flooding.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Shares 4th of July Post From ‘Montana Silversmiths Bunkhouse’

On Monday night, Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith shared a series of photos on social media from an event he attended in Montana on the Fourth of July. Smith was a special guest at a rodeo event put together by the Montana Silversmiths. In his post, Smith is seen talking and posing with fans who wanted their picture taken with the Yellowstone actor.
MONTANA STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone begins reopening

Yellowstone National Park is to open the south loop of the park today on an odd-even admission system. Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly told reporters yesterday that there are concerns that park visitors will not honor the odd-even system when they seek admission to the park. Under the temporary system, those with even-numbered license plates would be admitted on even days, and those with odd numbers on odd days. But Sholly says those traveling together might seek an exception.
LIFESTYLE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Adventure Seekers Must Try This Extreme Form of Skiing in Colorado

Colorado residents are no strangers to skiing and snowboarding down the slopes of the Rocky Mountains. However, there's another way to experience the thrills of the High Country: heli-skiing. Powderbird defines heli-skiing (or heliboarding for snowboarders) as the practice of using a helicopter to access "untouched" backcountry terrain. While heli-skiing...
COLORADO STATE
CarBuzz.com

Hunting For Colorado's Best Driving Road In The Toyota GR86

Every state in the Union has its own "best driving road." Usually, when media types like us set out to find the best strip of tarmac, it's accompanied by some waffled answer that, unequivocally, the Angeles Crest Highway is the best driving road in America, and *insert 6-figure sports car* is the best car to do it in. That may be true for some, but there's more to it than that.
COLORADO STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Plans for Wyoming Country Western Bluegrass Hall of Fame Announced

A group in Chugwater has unveiled plans for a Country Western Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The group is holding an organizational meeting and working on getting donors. Here is their announcement:. Initiated and managed by Country Western Bluegrass Music Association Inc, “CWB” a 501-3c tax exempt corporation....
CHUGWATER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy