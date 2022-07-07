ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Onslow Beach Surf Report & Forecast

Surfline
 3 days ago

SSE/SE swell mix with surf in the knee-thigh high range for most while standouts are still seeing an occasional plus set. SW winds have filled in with the...

www.surfline.com

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/6 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and humid with highs in the upper 80s. There's a chance of showers south and west tonight, otherwise it will remain quiet with temps falling into the 60s to around 70. As for tomorrow, it will be humid with some clouds and a slight chance of showers. Temperatures will be running a little cooler with highs only around 80.Looking Ahead: There's a chance of showers on Friday with the best chance in the afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the 80s. As for this weekend, expect mostly sunny skies, less humid conditions and highs in the low 80s.
GreenMatters

Tropical Storm Bonnie May Be the First Hurricane of Summer 2022

Tropical storms are no laughing matter, especially if you live along the water. In addition to high winds, they can bring torrential rain, and even flash foods. And since hurricane season started earlier this month, coastal U.S. residents in particular are nervous about summer 2022's Tropical Storm Bonnie. After making...
The Independent

Three storm systems active in Atlantic with stronger tropical depression likely this week

Three storm systems are active in the Atlantic Ocean with one tropical wave likely to strengthen into a depression in the coming days.The storm could reach the Windward Islands in the West Indies or move across the southern Caribbean Sea, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Florida reported on Monday.By Tuesday, localized heavy rains are possible over the Windward Islands and along the northeastern coast of Venezuela.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is sending one of its specially-equipped “hurricane hunter” aircrafts to investigate the weather system on Monday. Two other storm systems are being monitored in...
The Independent

Bonnie strengthens into category 3 hurricane over Pacific

Mexico: Hurricane Bonnie Brings Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding To Southwestern Region. Tropical Storm Bonnie has now strengthened into a hurricane as it moves over the Pacific Ocean. The storm had initially formed in the Atlantic basin, hitting Nicaragua and Costa Rica over the weekend before strengthening again as it continues...
UPI News

Hurricane Bonnie weakens to tropical storm over eastern Pacific

July 8 (UPI) -- Hurricane Bonnie weakened into a tropical storm while traversing the eastern Pacific on Friday after completing a rare crossover from the southern Caribbean earlier this week. The center of now-Tropical Storm Bonnie was located about 825 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California...
wfit.org

Atlantic waters remain quiet in spite of hurricane season ramping up

More than a month has passed since the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season and a hostile environment could briefly limit tropical development through mid-July. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting its seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season this year in the Atlantic Basin. On average, the first-named system of the season is named by June 20th. Nearly two weeks ahead of schedule, Tropical Storm Alex developed just east of the Florida coast after dumping nearly a foot of rainfall on portions of South Florida as Potential Tropical Cyclone One. Nearly one month later on July 1st, Tropical Storm Bonnie developed in the southern Caribbean and made headlines for completing a rare crossover into the Pacific Basin. The third-named system of the season, Colin, became a tropical storm less than 24 hours later off the South Carolina coast. Based on the 1991 to 2020 climate period, Colin should have formed closer to early August and not early July. While the Atlantic may be off to a seemingly early start this year, it may not feel like it to some based on when the first-named system developed.
