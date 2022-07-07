ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland State Board of Elections: Early Voting Begins Tomorrow

By Spy Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) reminds voters that early voting for the 2022 Primary Election begins this Thursday, July 7, and continues through Thursday, July 14. Early voting runs each day during that period, including Saturday and Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. A complete list...

Wbaltv.com

2022 Maryland governor - candidate profile: Dan Cox

As part of our Commitment 2022 coverage from 11 News, WBALTV.com has the information you need to cast your vote for Maryland governor in 2022. Watch WBAL-TV 11 News for more candidate profiles in the days leading up to the July 19 primary election. Republican Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan Announces More Than $127.6 Million For Broadband Grants

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that, through the state’s Connect Maryland initiative, the Office of Statewide Broadband has awarded more than $127.6 million to local jurisdictions, Internet Service Providers, educational, and community organizations to increase high-speed internet access and affordability. The funding will help provide broadband service to an estimated 15,000 households that are currently unserved or underserved while specific education grants will both expand infrastructure and provide wireless devices and equipment to Maryland’s K-12 students.
WTOP

Md. Democrats, union accuse Hogan administration of hollowing out state agencies

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland state agencies are awash in vacancies, losing seasoned workers and struggling to perform core functions, according to union leaders, members of the General Assembly and Attorney General Brian Frosh.
2022 Election Expert

Maryland to vote on 5 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 5 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Maryland in 2022. Renaming of the Courts of Appeals and Special Appeals Amendment. Description: Renames the Maryland Court of Appeals to the Supreme Court of Maryland and the Maryland Court of Special Appeals to the Appellate Court of Maryland.
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Project Restore Now Accepting Additional Applications from New or Expanding Maryland Businesses

Second Round Of Program Will Provide $25 Million In Incentives. More Than 350 Businesses Have Received Project Restore Support. ANNAPOLIS, MD–Governor Larry Hogan today announced the opening of the second application round for Project Restore, an economic recovery initiative that provides financial incentives for small businesses and commercial developers to revitalize vacant retail and commercial space.
Bay Net

Maryland DNR Seeks Input On Hallowing Point Waterfront Park

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) needs your feedback. The Hallowing Point Waterfront Recreation Area on the Patuxent River is slated for upgrades and your opinion counts!. Due to significant acquisitions of properties surrounding the existing boat launch at the park, DNR is working...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Law enforcement in Maryland getting record funding

(The Center Square) – A record amount of funding is headed to Maryland law enforcement entities, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The State Aid for Police Protection program, the governor announced, will be receiving $122.5 million that will provide expanded resources to law enforcement officials that is designed to support operational expenditures and keep communities safe.
wcbm.com

Maryland Goes Shall-Issue, “Good & Substantial” Gone

Today, Governor Larry Hogan ordered Maryland State Police (MSP) to immediately suspend requiring applicants for Wear and Carry Permits to demonstrate a “good and substantial” reason for wanting a permit. This is to bring Maryland into compliance with the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling from the NYSRPA v Bruen case.For far too long, Maryland has prevented the majority of law-abiding citizens from exercising this fundamental right. This persisted as other states went shall-issue over the decades, and even as constitutional carry has reached 25 states in recent years. Now, MSP cannot arbitrarily deny permits to applicants who meet all objective criteria. As a result, more law-abiding citizens will be able to exercise their right-to-carry to defend themselves and their loved ones. The criminals, who have gotten used to menacing the public with impunity, will find fewer and fewer defenseless victims.This important step forward comes as Gov. Hogan’s second term is nearing its end. The General Assembly will still need to permanently correct Maryland’s statute to remove this unconstitutional provision. Maryland’s permit process is still plagued by the onerous requirements and a high processing time that far exceeds those of neighboring Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. This will still prevent many Marylanders of limited economic means from acquiring a permit. It is critical that gun owners and Second Amendment supporters remain vigilant going into the election season, and beyond, to make this right more accessible.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Flood Watch Lifts for Parts Of Maryland Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ)–  The National Weather Service issued flood watches and warnings across the state of Maryland were lifted at 2 p.m. Saturday. Showers tapered off for the afternoon with just an isolated shower leftover. Temperature highs will be held in check, staying in the 70s. The clouds broke up a bit tonight and were accompanied by light winds and soggy ground. This allowed for a patchy fog to develop. Temperatures lows remained in the low to mid-60s. Sunday will be a nice day with sunshine, less humidity, and highs in the low 80s. Monday looks great with more sun, low humidity, and highs in the mid-80s. The good weather doesn’t last long as heat and humidity return by Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-90s.
foxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in MD | Numbers on the rise after holiday weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Saturday morning, and the latest summary shows recent increases in cases, hospitalizations and the positivity rate. As of Saturday morning, the positivity rate climbed to 9.58%, an increase of 0.13 in 25 hours. This time last year,...
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Maryland Department of Transportation hosting school supply drive for students

HANOVER, Md. — As the school year is approaching for students, many won’t have the necessary supplies to succeed in school. The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) are partnering with the Boys and Girls Club Maryland Alliance for a state-wide School Supply Drive from Monday, July 11, until July 29.
Washingtonian.com

Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in Maryland and Virginia

Peach-picking season is upon us—it typically runs from July to September— and we’ve gathered all the area places where you can spend a day harvesting the fuzzy fruit. Weather and picking patterns can impact whether an orchard is open for pick-your-own days, so make sure you check a farm’s website for the most up-to-date information.
