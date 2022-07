Joy A. Ash, 86, of Desha, went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2022. Joy was born March 3, 1936, in Donald, Oregon to Leroy and Edith (Griswold) Pruden. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and child of God. Joy was a member of the Southside Assembly of God and enjoyed teaching Sunday school.

