ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police Release Footage of the Georgia Guidestones Getting Bombed

By Matthew Gault
Vice
Vice
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After surviving a bombing and partial destruction, authorities have completely demolished the Georgia Guidestones, a structure that has been the target of conspiracy theories for years. Authorities cited safety concerns. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) posted a photo of the demolished...

www.vice.com

Comments / 16

Number1bullshitguy
3d ago

So they have a camera pointed RIGHT at it and can see it blow up, but no footage of the guy putting the explosive on it? 🤔

Reply(1)
5
robert radelich
3d ago

so where's the footage of the people walking up to placing the "explosive device" and walking away

Reply(1)
4
Related
Newsweek

Georgia Guidestones Explosion Videos Reveal How Monument Was Destroyed

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has revealed surveillance footage showing a car speeding away following the destruction of the Georgia Guidestones. "The preliminary information indicates that unknown individuals detonated an explosive device at around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6th," the GBI said in a statement. "Elbert County Sheriff's Office personnel responded to discover the explosion destroyed a large portion of the structure."
ELBERTON, GA
Newsweek

Explosion at Historic Georgia Guidestones Prompts Bomb Team Response

An explosive device is suspected to have been used to cause part of the 19-foot-high Georgia Guidestones granite monument in Elberton to crumble on Wednesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). "The preliminary information indicates that unknown individuals detonated an explosive device at around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday,...
ELBERTON, GA
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Man Missing for Two Months Fell Into Industrial Shredder, South Carolina Coroner Finds

A man who went missing fell into a shredder at a recycling plant where he worked, a South Carolina coroner has determined. Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon vanished from the plant in early May, prompting his family to issue pleas on social media and local TV for information on his whereabouts. After multiple inspections of the plastic shredder at Industrial Recycling and Recovery Inc., a search involving a cadaver dog found dried blood. DNA tests revealed that the material matched Gordon’s parents. “What we have tested and was positive came from under a support under the conveyor belt just after the plastic shredding machine,” Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger concluded. He said sheriff’s deputies were told that around 30 tons of plastic “had been processed between the time Gordon was noticed missing and when the first investigator arrived to inspect the machine.”
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Guidestones#Police#Stones#Republican#Luciferian#Gbi
Rolling Stone

Hellfire: The Uvalde Shooter Owned a Device That Makes AR-15s Even More Deadly

Click here to read the full article. The advertisement is slugged: “Unleashing ‘Hell-Fire.’” It pictures a gunman, wearing a skull mask with blacked out eyes, who unloads an AR-15 that is sending spent cartridges flying from its ejection port. The ad copy reads: “All you do is squeeze the trigger and shoot at rates up to 900 rpm” — or rounds per minute. The sales pitch is for a hellfire trigger device, a gun accessory that allows a semi-automatic rifle to fire at rates similar to machine gun. Although the physics behind the device are nearly identical to that of a bump-stock...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Female Kill the Bill rioter who attacked police and threw missile at officers becomes 19th protester to be jailed over Bristol unrest as she is sentenced to three years in prison

A woman who attacked police and threw missiles at a police line has become the 19th person to be jailed for rioting after a Bristol Kill the Bill protest last year descended into chaos. Charly Pitman, 24, denied wrongdoing after the event turned into an attack on police outside Bridewell...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

American cop who shot dead an unarmed Australian yoga instructor in her pyjamas outside her home walks FREE after serving less than five years in jail

A former Minneapolis cop who shot dead an unarmed Australian yoga instructor after she called 911 about a potential sexual assault outside her home has walked free from jail. Mohamed Noor, 36, gunned down Justine Ruszczyk, 40, on the night of July 15, 2017, as he and fellow officer Matthew Harrity arrived at her home to investigate the disturbance.
YOGA
americanmilitarynews.com

Border Patrol finds 52 adults, 3 minors hidden in pepper shipment

Border Patrol agents discovered 55 people, including three minors, hidden inside a tractor-trailer hauling pallets of peppers on Thursday. The smuggling attempt resulted in the arrest of truck driver Oscar Richmond Jr., who was charged with smuggling people in the country illegally. A criminal complaint said Richmond arrived at the...
EDINBURG, TX
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
88K+
Followers
20K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy