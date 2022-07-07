ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Where to find The Quarry Lost Sector in Destiny 2

By Sean Martin
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

The Quarry is one of Destiny 2's oldest Lost Sectors, introduced during the Red War campaign. You wouldn't be blamed for not knowing where it was, especially since the Red War was vaulted and newer players don't have too many reasons to revisit those older areas, even if they do look very cool.

Except, that is, for when they're selected as the daily legend or master Lost Sectors. Completing these is the only way to get some of the new armour exotics and to guarantee yourself a certain armour type exotic drop. In this Destiny 2 The Quarry location guide, I'll explain where to find it so you can get on with your legend or master farm.

Destiny 2: Where to find The Quarry

The Quarry is located in the Sunken Isles area of the EDZ in the Cabal-occupied territory to the north-west of the map. It's right by the giant landed ship where you've probably been to kill Bracus Zahn during The Arms Dealer strike. The speediest way to get there is to fast travel to the Sunken Isles and then head just to the north of the ramp that leads onto the ship to find the cave mouth.

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEAIt_0gXdTwVC00

The Quarry on the EDZ map (Image credit: Bungie)
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iPigf_0gXdTwVC00

The entrance to The Quarry (Image credit: Bungie)

As a daily legend or master Lost Sector, there'll usually be lots of players gathered around the entrance, so it's pretty easy to find. It'll also be marked on the map with the usual symbol of two curved lines and a dot.

If you haven't done a legend Lost Sector before, don't actually head inside, just activate the banner out front. Be aware, though, that your gear will be locked before you start it, so choose your weapons and mods wisely!

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

I 'got gud' at a competitive shooter, and it sucks

My gaming life has been a revolving door of competitive shooters. The day I finally made the jump from console to PC is the day shooters suddenly got more serious. I briefly got into CS:GO, then Overwatch for a while, and then Rainbow Six Siege for many years. I like all of these games for very different reasons, but they all share a few qualities that I've come to resent: the pressure to do well accompanied by a badge or rank that symbolizes your worth.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarry#Fast Travel#Armour#Future Plc#Destiny 2#Video Game#The Quarry Lost Sector#Edz#Cabal#The Arms Dealer#The Quarry Lrb Image
PC Gamer

How to open the secret door in Fortnite

A secret door has appeared in Fortnite, but where can you find it? As part of the Indiana Jones challenges, you'll need to find the secret door in Shuffled Shrines to unlock the Indy's Dustoff emote—which is probably Fortnite's most nostalgic emote to date. To unlock this challenge, you must have completed the first page of Indy challenges to unlock the second page.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

Baldur's Gate 3 finally includes D&D's objectively best race

Knowing that Baldur's Gate 3 (opens in new tab) won't be finished until 2023 makes every update bittersweet, but I'm still pretty excited about the one that's gracing Larian's RPG today because it finally adds gnomes and, to sweeten the deal, bards. It's a good day for lovers of tiny troubadours.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak’ – is there crossplay?

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak just added a bunch of new content for players to work through including new monsters, quests, and more. There’s a new hub area to explore too, with characters that will award you with new items in exchange for completing tasks. Master Rank is available, so hunters will face even tougher challenges when heading out on hunts.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy