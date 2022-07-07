ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

343 is trying to revive Halo 2's infamous 'Earth City' E3 demo

By Natalie Clayton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

Halo has taken many forms throughout the years, and left scraps of those development paths going all the way back to when it was supposed to be an RTS on Mac. This week, Halo caretaker 343 Industries announced a massive project to pick up those scraps, working with modders to bring cut content back into The Master Chief Collection.

In a beefy blog post titled Cutting Room Floor , 343 revealed that a secret "Digsite" project has been working on not only collating cut content, but fixing up half-finished assets to make them work within the current Halo MCC entries. Working with modders like General_101, Con, Num0005, Scruffy, Sean T, Ludus, and Zeddikins, 343 has split Digsite into two teams—Digsite Alpha for pre-release Halo: Combat Evolved content, and Digsite Delta for Halo 2 development scraps.

Between the two, the cut content includes scrapped Halo 1 vehicles like the Spectre and Kestrel; old Master Chief models from the game's RTS roots; previously-unseen NPCs, levels and weapons; and a teeny tiny Warthog called the "Piglet". But it also plans on making a notorious part of franchise history, Halo 2's famously impractical "Earth City" E3 2003 demo, playable for the first time ever.

If you're old enough to remember Halo 2's stunning gameplay debut, you'll mind that it sported some then-cutting edge lighting techniques that never made it to the final game. A 2018 Digital Foundry video dove into how exactly the Earth City was accomplished, but in short, Bungie used a whole load of smoke and mirrors to achieve effects in the demo that turned out impossible to expand into a full game.

I can confirm we are working on a rebuild of the original E3 Earthcity scenario that makes it playable in modern retail Halo 2," explained senior franchise writer Kenneth Peters .

"This was NOT a trivial process, and we should probably layer on a whole page of caveats that come with taking a demo map for an engine that no longer exists and getting it to not blow up the current lightmapper (among other issues that come from letting people go into areas that were never intended to be seen)"

343 is also working on remaking another cut Halo 2 mission dubbed Alphamoon, and while campaign levels are "several orders of magnitude more work" to rebuild than multiplayer arenas, the team has found early success in that Arbiter-fronted campaign level. But Earth City was never really meant to be played beyond a heavily-scripted marketing demo.

"In many ways this is harder than Alphamoon to work on, as it was never made to be played 'off script.' Oh, and the scripts. Well over 3400 lines of barely documented haloscript originally written under an insane time crunch almost two decades ago, which itself was made to work around various bugs of the engine at that time. Not a joy to decipher and translate into the modern engine, to say the least."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f8ugY_0gXdTvcT00

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

More successful are 343's attempts to bring assets from Halo's 1999 Macworld demo into Combat Evolved, with several weapons, vehicles, NPCs and even ambient wildlife coming close to being ready for release.

The goal with this content isn't to start dropping cut content into the standard MCC campaign set. Rather, 343 wants to get these assets polished up and added to the collection's files so that modders can add them to their own projects. The collection now offers official mod tools for Halos 1 through 3, and while major seasonal updates may have ceased, it's extremely cool to see 343 not only support modding, but actively work to give modders access to more assets from the series' archives.

This story has been updated to include the names of modders working alongside 343 on Digsite.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Terminator’ open-world survival game announced by Nacon

Nacon has announced that it’s developing an official Terminator survival game, and a brief first-look has been included with the reveal. Developed by Nacon Studio Milan, this will be the first survival game set in the Terminator movie universe, and it’ll include “an original story that builds on the events of the official films.”
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

God of War: Ragnarok Release Date Is Here Finally With a New Cinematic Trailer

The players will not believe it, the unthinkable has happened. Out of nowhere, PlayStation has provided the players with the God of War: Ragnarok release date. After months of anticipation and delay, we finally know when this game is going to come out. God Of War: Ragnarok release date has been set as November 9, 2022. The release date comes with a fresh cinematic trailer with glimpses of Kratos and Atreus in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘God Of War: Ragnarok’ gets November 2022 release date

The highly anticipated PlayStation title God Of War: Ragnarok now has a confirmed release date, and it’s coming this year despite rumblings of a potential delay. The release date is accompanied by a new 30-second cinematic trailer titled “Father And Son”, with the game releasing November 9 for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The different versions of the game have also been revealed, with a Digital Deluxe Edition, a Collector’s Edition, and a Jötnar Edition all being available alongside the standard version of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo 2#Halos#343 Industries#Video Game#Halo Mcc#Scruffy#Digital Foundry
ComicBook

Xbox Fans Upset With Controversial Xbox Live Gold Change

A newly announced change to Xbox Live Gold on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is proving to be quite controversial. Yesterday, we relayed word that Xbox Live Gold was removing Xbox 360 games from Games With Gold this October. According to Microsoft, who did its best to sweep the news under the rug, the service will no longer offer Xbox 360 games because it's run out of games to put on there. This doesn't mean the entire Xbox 360 library is on there, but apparently, nobody wants to to put their Xbox 360 games on there anymore, or at least not for the money Xbox is offering.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
CNET

Justice for T. Rex: Scientists Unearth Another Giant Dinosaur With Tiny Arms

Despite its colossal skull, towering height and carnivorous appetite, Tyrannosaurus rex gets the unfortunate honor of being a punchline due to one hard-to-miss quirk. "Catch me if you can with your silly little arms, T. rex," says a 10-year-old watching a dino documentary somewhere, probably. But thanks to new research...
WILDLIFE
LiveScience

NASA spacecraft touched an asteroid, and the surface was 'fluffy'

NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission unleashed an unexpected explosion when it touched down on asteroid Bennu in October 2020 to collect a precious sample to carry home to Earth. Mission scientists have described the dramatic sample retrieval, which led to surprising discoveries about the asteroid's nature, in two new studies. And the results aren't just intriguing: The researchers say that the findings might have implications for a possible future deflection mission, should the 1,640-feet-wide (500 meters) Bennu (opens in new tab) (one of the riskiest known near-Earth asteroids (opens in new tab)) ever threaten to impact the planet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

NASA reveals Webb telescope's first cosmic targets

NASA said Friday the first cosmic images from the James Webb Space Telescope will include unprecedented views of distant galaxies, bright nebulae, and a faraway giant gas planet. The US, European and Canadian space agencies are gearing up for a big reveal on July 12 of early observations by the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ComicBook

Xbox Fans Are Calling For the End of Games With Gold

Xbox fans are calling for the end of Xbox Live Gold's Games With Gold program, which, in its current iteration, awards Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X two Xbox One games every month and two backward compatible Xbox games (Xbox 360 or original Xbox) every month. While PlayStation has added PS5 games to the mix with its identical service PS Plus, Xbox has yet to shake things up for the new generation. And that's not the only way Games With Gold is lagging behind. The games it offers each and every month are consistently underwhelming, especially compared to what the competition is offering.
VIDEO GAMES
Universe Today

Supermassive Black Holes Formed Directly out of Enormous Streams of Cold gas

At the edge of known space are quasars. They are powerful cosmic engines capable of creating intense beams of light across billions of light years. And they are powered by supermassive black holes (SMBHs). Most galaxies have a SMBH, including our own galaxy, but for quasars to be so powerful their SMBHs must have become very large very quickly. We’re still learning just how they formed. We’ve long thought their formation involved a special set of circumstances, but a new study shows that early quasars could have formed purely from cold dark gas.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

NASA reveals ‘astonishing’ discovery about Bennu asteroid

NASA scientists have made what they describe as an “astonishing” discovery about Bennu, the asteroid from which its OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected a sample of rock and dust in 2020. The space agency said this week that it turns out that the particles that make up Bennu’s exterior much...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
PC Gamer

I 'got gud' at a competitive shooter, and it sucks

My gaming life has been a revolving door of competitive shooters. The day I finally made the jump from console to PC is the day shooters suddenly got more serious. I briefly got into CS:GO, then Overwatch for a while, and then Rainbow Six Siege for many years. I like all of these games for very different reasons, but they all share a few qualities that I've come to resent: the pressure to do well accompanied by a badge or rank that symbolizes your worth.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy