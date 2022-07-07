Jabeur vs Maria live stream and how to watch the Wimbledon 2022 women's semi-final for free

(Image credit: Getty Images / SEBASTIEN BOZON / Ryan Pierse)

BBQ buddies one day, Wimbledon 2022 semi-finalists the next, Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria are sure to have their game faces on this afternoon when the two great friends meet on Centre Court. For Jabeur, it's a chance to reach for that much-anticipated, very first Grand Slam. For world no.103 Maria, there's really nothing to lose, and there's no more dangerous attitude in one's opponent than that. Make sure you know how to watch a Jabeur vs Maria live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Jabeur vs Maria live stream

Date: Thursday 7th July 2022

Time: 1.30pm BST / 8.30am ET

Venue: Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis Club

Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) | 9Now (opens in new tab) (AUS)

Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Despite her world no.2 status, this is the furthest that Jabeur has ever got at Wimbledon and, indeed, the furthest she's ever been in a Slam, full stop. That's quite some pressure, particularly with the weight of Tunisia, and probably most of north Africa on her shoulders. A first set scare against her quarter-final opponent, Bouzková, is the only blot on her Wimbledon copy book this year.

Jabeur has spoken at length about the admiration of her friend Tatjana Maria ahead of this match. At 34, the German has taken the time and the risk of starting a family to then come back to tennis and reach for the stars. Despite her lowly ranking, Maria has two tour titles to her name and one of them came this year in April.

Expect tears come the finish and some really great tennis too. Viewers can enjoy ace coverage of every match for free on BBC iPlayer. Away from home? Make sure you know to watch a Jabeur vs Maria live stream at Wimbledon 2022 from anywhere in the world.

Watch a free Jabeur vs Maria live stream

The BBC has the rights to show Wimbledon 2022 – including Jabeur vs Maria – free to UK viewers with a TV licence. Fans can stream every match live on BBC iPlayer for free (opens in new tab). Away from the UK during Wimbledon?

Use a VPN to watch a Wimbledon live stream on BBC iPlayer from anywhere. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN. Full details below.

Those in Australia are also in luck. Aussie nationals can watch a 2022 Wimbledon free live stream on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab). As with iPlayer above, remember that you'll need to use a VPN if you're trying to tune into your home coverage while abroad.

Watch a Jabeur vs Maria live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Wimbledon 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Jabeur vs Maria

Using a VPN to watch Wimbledon 2022 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Wimbledon, choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Jabeur vs Maria live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch a Jabeur vs Maria live stream in the USA

ESPN will air the bulk of Wimbledon 2022 with a few of the games appearing on ABC too. Cable subscribers can get a Wimbledon 2022 live stream by logging into their accounts on the ESPN website or just switching to the ESPN and ABC cable channels.

Cordcutters can watch ESPN's coverage through Sling TV (opens in new tab) as well as using ESPN+ too. New subscribers to Sling get their first month half price (more than enough to watch the whole of Wimbledon!). After that, you'll pay the regular fee of $35 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

Do remember, of course, that Australia and UK nationals can watch all of Wimbledon 2022 for free on 9Now or BBC iPlayer while using a VPN from abroad.

Jabeur vs Maria on Sling TV 50 percent off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch a Jabeur vs Maria live stream on the Sling TV Orange package, which includes access to most matches, including the both singles finals, on ESPN. New users get their first month for half price ($17.50). After that, it's $35 a month. No contract. Cancel at any time.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Watch a Jabeur vs Maria live Wimbledon stream in Australia

(Image credit: Channel 9)

Lucky Aussie tennis fans can watch Wimbledon – including Jabeur vs Maria – free on 9Now (opens in new tab)!

Every match of Wimbledon 2022 will also stream ad-free, live Stan Sport (opens in new tab), bringing subscribers all the action from every court.

Don't forget: you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access 9Now when travelling outside of Australia.

Watch a Jabeur vs Maria live stream in Canada

TSN is the place to watch a Wimbledon 2022 live stream if you're based in Canada. Subscription to TSN (streaming only) cost CA$4.99 a day or CA$19.99 a month.

Watch a Jabeur vs Maria live stream in India

The Star Sports Select 1 and 2 (SD and HD) will offer live coverage of Wimbledon 2022 in India. Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) will serve up an ace Jabeur vs Maria live stream for Indian tennis fans.

Browse today's best TV deals to bag a cheap 4K, OLED or QLED TV

