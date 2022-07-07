ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambilight without a Philips TV? Hue Sync is apparently coming to Samsung TVs

By Lewis Empson
Reports suggest that support for Philips Hue Sync is coming to Samsung TVs later this year. This will allow Samsung TV users to sync Philips Hue light systems to the image on their television, creating a dynamic lighting experience that extends the picture beyond the screen.

This is currently a staple feature of Philips Ambilight TVs, which have integrated light strips but can also be integrated into Hue lighting systems. While there's no suggestion that Samsung's about to start adding light strips directly to its TVs, this synchronisation with Hue lights is already possible via the costly Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box, and with this new update you should be able to access this feature without having to shell out for the extra processor.

This report from SamMobile suggests that an update for Samsung’s smart home system, SmartThings,  is on the way, and that integration with Philips Hue light systems will include the ability to “flash, dim and brighten with the content playing on the TV”.

This report aligns with Samsung’s plans to add support for Matter to its TVs. Matter is a royalty-free smart home ecosystem that aims for unified operation across different smart home systems, brands and ecosystems. It is expected to launch this Autumn, possibly hinting at when we can also expect Philips Hue Sync support on Samsung TVs.

