Thor: Love and Thunder's Chris Hemsworth is to read this book on CBeebies Bedtime Stories

Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth is joining the CBeebies Bedtime Stories line up where he'll be swapping his superhero duties for a much more relaxed environment!

Speaking about the opportunity, Chris Hemsworth said: "I love nothing more than reading bedtime stories to my children and it was a joy to get to read Stormy Night, a story about a little bear who is scared of storms. Even though I know a thing or two about thunder and lightning, I always feel better when the storm passes."

Chris’ appearance on the children's nightly slot was previously teased by @CBeebiesHQ (opens in new tab) on social media with a silhouetted figure and the caption: "You asked. We delivered. Can you guess who?" with some fans correctly identifying the Thor: Love and Thunder actor after hoping he'd be the next guest to join the famous reading corner.

Chris will be reading Stormy Night by children’s author Salina Yoon, whose books include her popular Penguin series, as well as other installments featuring Bear and his toy bunny, Floppy.

The story is pretty appropriate for Chris Hemsworth as he's best known for playing Thor, the Norse god of thunder, the sky, and agriculture, in the Marvel series. To date he has starred as the lead hero in four films: Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok and most recently, Thor: Love and Thunder, where he stars alongside Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.

Previously, Minions 2: The Rise of Gru star Steve Carell joined the line-up to read The Eyebrows of Doom by Steve Smallman, which stars a pair of mischief-causing eyebrows, who much like the titular Minions in Carell's film series that recently sparked a bizarre TikTok trend among cinema-goers which has seen them donning suits to screenings.

Other famous faces who have appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories over the years include Hollywood legend Tom Hardy, Line of Duty's Stephen Graham and Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones, so it's been loved by children and parents alike!

Chris Hemsworth’s CBeebies Bedtime Stories episode airs on Friday, July 8 at 6.50 pm on CBeebies and will also be available on-demand on BBC iPlayer for those who can't watch live.

