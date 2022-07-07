Title 42 Expulsions Made the Border Less Secure

For decades, U.S. cyber exploits were notoriously lawyer-ridden, to the point where it became a key element in attributing US cybertools. But it looks like those days are gone. Today, Israel has matched and surpassed U.S. cyberwarriors on this essential measure. Nate Jones reports on an attack claimed by a vague "hacktivist" group but widely attributed to Israel. The hackers shut down several Iranian mills in a flood of sparks and molten steel. But the most interesting thing about the attack was the video pre-roll, which went out of its way to note that the mills were under international sanction and that the attackers had sent workers warnings to avoid casualties. Some of that was prudence; when you're escalating in cyberspace, it's a good idea to emphasize the limits you're observing. But a lot of it was lawyers advertising the attack's compliance with the law of armed conflict. Coming after an earlier campaign that cut off gasoline supplies but also warned emergency medical and fire services to gas up in advance, it sure looks as though some of the best cyber attacks now come with a phalanx of lawyers.

