Title 42 Expulsions Made the Border Less Secure

By Fiona Harrigan
 3 days ago
When President Joe Biden announced in April that he would not extend a controversial public health order that allowed U.S. immigration officials to expel migrants, many on the right criticized the move as premature or misguided. But the order has actually made the border less secure. The Public Health...

Reason.com

The Legality of DACA After West Virginia v. EPA

Last month, DACA turned ten years. Despite its vintage, the Supreme Court has never passed on the legality of the policy. Indeed, DHS v. Regents ducked the issue altogether, finding that the Trump Administration failed to justify the DACA rescission. (That precedent seemed to have expired with Biden v. Texas.) In Regents, I filed an amicus brief on behalf of the Cato Institute. We argued that DACA would trigger the major question doctrine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

FDA Finally Admits It Caused the Baby Formula Shortage

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has finally determined what's to blame for America's recent shortage of baby formula. More specifically, it's the FDA's unnecessary and protectionist rules that effectively ban foreign-made baby formula from being imported into the United States. On Wednesday, the agency announced plans to tweak those rules so foreign formula manufacturers can permanently import their goods into the U.S., giving American consumers greater choice in the marketplace and ensuring more robust supply chains.
HEALTH
Reason.com

Sorry, Biden, Gas Stations Can't Just 'Bring Down the Price'

Over the holiday weekend, President Joe Biden discovered a new scapegoat for persistently high gas prices: Americans who own and operate gas stations. "My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril," Biden tweeted on Saturday. "Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you're paying for the product. And do it now."
BUSINESS
Reason.com

Federal Court of Claims Rejects Takings Claims Against CDC Eviction Moratorium

It went almost unnoticed amidst the dramatic legal developments at the Supreme Court. But, on May 17, US Court of Claims - the trial court that hears takings claims against the federal government - rejected a takings claim against the federal eviction moratorium, that had earlier been struck down the Supreme Court as beyond the powers of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which had enacted and reenacted it at the behest of first the Trump White House and later Biden. The takings case continued even after the moratorium ended, because the plaintiff property owners still sought compensation for the losses they suffered during the roughly 11-month period that the moratorium was in effect before the Supreme Court invalidated it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Ukraine Fights On as Western Allies Waver

Ukraine's loss of Lysychansk, the last city it controlled in the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, doesn't seem to have dampened the country's willingness to fight the Russian invaders, though it does bolster expectations of an extended war. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promises to fight on, with the apparent support of his people. But Americans have turned pessimistic about the underdog's chances and western Europeans are wavering in their support as Russia retaliates against punitive sanctions with an escalating energy embargo. The situation speaks well of the Ukrainian people's resolve but may not bode well for their fate.
POLITICS
Reason.com

"And the Prize for Most Lawyer-Whipped Cyberforce on the Planet Goes to …"

For decades, U.S. cyber exploits were notoriously lawyer-ridden, to the point where it became a key element in attributing US cybertools. But it looks like those days are gone. Today, Israel has matched and surpassed U.S. cyberwarriors on this essential measure. Nate Jones reports on an attack claimed by a vague "hacktivist" group but widely attributed to Israel. The hackers shut down several Iranian mills in a flood of sparks and molten steel. But the most interesting thing about the attack was the video pre-roll, which went out of its way to note that the mills were under international sanction and that the attackers had sent workers warnings to avoid casualties. Some of that was prudence; when you're escalating in cyberspace, it's a good idea to emphasize the limits you're observing. But a lot of it was lawyers advertising the attack's compliance with the law of armed conflict. Coming after an earlier campaign that cut off gasoline supplies but also warned emergency medical and fire services to gas up in advance, it sure looks as though some of the best cyber attacks now come with a phalanx of lawyers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

Equity Requires More Than a Dollar in Injury

Yesterday the Fifth Circuit held oral argument in an appeal of Judge Hanen's DACA decision. You can find a write-up of the oral argument by Mohar Chatterjee at Politico. One thing jumped out at me, and I will quote the relevant line from the Politico story (the transcript is not on PACER yet). Here's a paragraph of wind-up from the story, and then the quote from Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone II:
LAW
Reason.com

Reason.com

