Ordway, CO

Threats made against county sheriff, judge

bcdemocratonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA handful of businesses in the Town of Ordway opted to close last Tuesday and Town Hall was on...

www.bcdemocratonline.com

KXRM

Officers involved in multiple shootings in Pueblo identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has released the identities of the four officers involved in three separate shootings last week in Pueblo. The week of June 26 saw three separate incidents involving officers firing their weapons, all of whom have been placed on administrative leave per department protocol.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

A family is seeking answers after a woman abruptly died at the Pueblo County Jail

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The family of 30-year-old Marissa Fresquez is still searching for answers over two weeks after she abruptly died inside the Pueblo County Jail on June 23, 2022. 13 Investigates has learned Fresquez was in jail on a failure to appear in court warrant. Marissa's family says she was taken into custody The post A family is seeking answers after a woman abruptly died at the Pueblo County Jail appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Deputies arrest violent offender after standoff in Black Forest

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) have taken a “prolific offender” into custody after a standoff in Black Forest on June 30. According to a press release sent out by EPSO, deputies were notified of an in-progress trespass occurring at a property near Swan Road and Black Forest […]
BLACK FOREST, CO
KXRM

Deputies investigate shooting near B St. & Venetucci Blvd.

UPDATE (5:34 p.m.): Roads in the area have reopened, and a male gunshot victim was taken to the hospital. According to EPSO Public Information Officer Sgt. Jason Garrett, several 911 calls came in just before 3:50 p.m. reporting that someone had been shot. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital, his condition is unknown at this time.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Shooting investigation underway south of Colorado Springs on Wednesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details were available to the public as the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigated a shooting Wednesday evening. At about 4:15 p.m. the sheriff’s office stated some roads were closed in the area of B Street and Venetucci Boulevard for the investigation. The area is just south of Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two men arrested for stolen vehicle, drugs and firearms

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested two men on Wednesday after locating the suspects in a stolen vehicle and in possession of drugs and firearms. At 10:15 a.m. on July 6, FPD officers confronted three suspects sitting in a stolen motor vehicle in the area of Royalty Plaza and Windsor Lane, near […]
KXRM

July 8 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Scott Mendoza (40) is a Hispanic male, 6’00”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mendoza five warrants for Failure to Appear, one of which is no bond:
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

The body recovered from Lake Pueblo has been identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A body was recovered near the Sailboard area of Lake Pueblo on July 7, 2022. The victim has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner (PCC) as Rosalia Niz Niz, a 22-year-old from Colorado Springs. The PCC says she dies as a result of a swimming...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Another person has died at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reporting that another person has died at Lake Pueblo. According to CPW, rangers responded to a report of a missing person off North Sailboard beach late Thursday afternoon. Park Manager Joe Stadterman and his team raced to the beach by boat, arriving at 4:37 p.m., within six minutes of the call for help.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

1 killed after reported shooting early Monday in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported shooting which left a man dead in Pueblo. Monday, Pueblo police responded to the 0 hundred block of Bonnymede after they received a report about a disturbance, at around 3:50 a.m. While police responded to the scene, other individuals called...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Gigantic stash of stolen plywood found on El Paso County property

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing trailer led law enforcement to a massive haul of stolen plywood Tuesday. The trailer had been taken from a construction site in Colorado Springs but had a tracking device on it, which led a police officer to an address on Tamlin Road just outside the city. There, the officer found the trailer -- and more than 1,000 sheets of plywood.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Woman found dead in 20 feet of water at state park in Colorado

Another person has died at Lake Pueblo, presumably drowning after being reported missing from the shore on the afternoon of July 7. The unidentified woman was on the shore in the popular North Sailboard beach area when it was noticed she was gone. Authorities rapidly responded to the scene, arriving in six minutes and using an underwater drone to quickly locate the woman.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 15:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central El Paso County in east central Colorado * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 315 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Black Forest, or 19 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, and is moving slowly southwestward. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Black Forest. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

