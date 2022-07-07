Threats made against county sheriff, judge

Effective: 2022-07-08 15:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central El Paso County in east central Colorado * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 315 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Black Forest, or 19 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, and is moving slowly southwestward. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Black Forest. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0