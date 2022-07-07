Threats made against county sheriff, judge

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The family of 30-year-old Marissa Fresquez is still searching for answers over two weeks after she abruptly died inside the Pueblo County Jail on June 23, 2022. 13 Investigates has learned Fresquez was in jail on a failure to appear in court warrant. Marissa's family says she was taken into custody The post A family is seeking answers after a woman abruptly died at the Pueblo County Jail appeared first on KRDO.

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO