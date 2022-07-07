ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend

Kearney Hub
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't miss the great deals at...

kearneyhub.com

Kearney Hub

Starbucks opens in south Kearney; drive-through to open by year's end

KEARNEY — The shell of a drive-thru coffee shop in south Kearney is complete. Contractors for the business that will occupy the building have begun the work that will transform the space into a Starbucks Coffee outlet. “I do not have an opening date, but my guess is that...
Kearney Hub

Free swimming day at 11 Holdrege area pools

HOLDREGE — Phelps Memorial Health Center is celebrating summer by offering free swimming Monday at 11 area swimming pools. Monday is National Swimming Pool Day. PMHC is offering a free swim day at Alma, Arapahoe, Axtell, Bertrand, Cambridge, Elm Creek, Elwood, Hildreth, Holdrege, Oxford and Wilcox. For more information,...
HOLDREGE, NE
Kearney Hub

'Real country' music on tap for Sunday Concert in the Park

KEARNEY — When it comes to talking about what audience members will hear when West Wind performs on Sunday as part of the Concerts in the Park series, John Longoria has one word: Country. “We’re known for what we call ‘real country’ music,” he said. “Traditionally we’re going to...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Closure of downtown Kearney street for Friday Concert Party

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney announces that 21st Street from Avenue A to Central Avenue will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Friday. The purpose of the temporary closure is for an evening concert party sponsored by Copperfield’s and Brix.
Kearney Hub

Kearney area artists to display work at Art in the Park two day festival

KEARNEY — Nearly 60 artists will gather at Harmon Park for the 51st Art in the Park celebration presented by the Kearney Artist Guild. “We’ve done a little rearranging,” said Dan Garringer, organizer of this year’s event. “Typically we’ve had that center sidewalk as our landing spot for people to come in, pick up maps and buy T-shirts. We’re actually moving that to the south since we’ve spread out the booths.”
KSNB Local4

Platte Valley Gun Slingers take over Heartland Shooting Park

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Platte Valley Gun Slingers have brought the Old West at the Heartland Shooting Park Friday. People of all ages and shooting skills have banded together for a weekend long of friendly shooting competition. Bandit Bell, a club member went on to say, “my husband...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Life planning workshop July 24 at Kearney's Trails & Rails Museum

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Historical Society’s Trails & Rails Museum will host a free Essential Life Planning Workshop from 1-4 p.m. July 24 at the new West Wing of the Family History Center at 710 W. 11th St. During this come-and-go event, attendees can learn about living...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

NSP Drones Flying High

According to the US Small Business Administration, there are over 4 million Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States, and Grand Island is no stranger to that growth. Cooler with a chance of rain today, but the weather will change going into the weekend. 6th generation musician Jeremy McComb coming to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney Volunteer Fire Department planning to build additional station, hire full-time training officer

KEARNEY, NE — Nebraska’s biggest volunteer fire department is set to get even bigger. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department is in the planning stages for a new station at 48th St. and Avenue N. Right now, Fire Administrator Jason Whalen says it takes 5-6 minutes to respond to neighborhoods in northeast Kearney from the airport station, and 9-10 minutes from the city’s two main stations.
Kearney Hub

COVID-19 risk dial continues to rise in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — For the second week in a row, the Two Rivers Public Health District’s COVID-19 risk dial nudged higher into the yellow “moderate” level. The dial, issued weekly, reflects a steady rate of new COVID cases detected, especially in specific counties, including Phelps, where between 20% and 33% of all tests conducted in the past five weeks have been positive. However, the number of newly detected positives has remained relatively stable in the past two weeks.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Juniata coming together as a community

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Juniata Days wrapped up an event boasting several family fun activities and good food on Saturday night. They had barbeques where people could eat for free, and if they chose to they could give a free will donation to the Juniata Rural Fire Department. There was...
JUNIATA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Highway Creepers of Kearney donates to Tony Turner Memorial Scholarship

HASTINGS, Neb. – The Highway Creepers Car Club of Kearney has donated more than $12,000 for the Tony Turner Memorial Scholarship, which supports Central Community College auto body technology students. The money was raised at the club’s annual “Rock N Rods” car show and surpasses last year’s initial donation of just over $10,000. With the endowment over the $20,000 mark, two students will receive scholarship funds for 2022-23. “Gifts such as these can be critically important to a student’s educational success,” said Jessica Rohan, CCC Foundation development director. “The availability of financial support allows many students to continue classes or even to begin their educational journey. We are incredibly thankful for the support from the Highway Creepers Car Club, the Turner family and for the community members who attended the 2022 “Rock N Rods” car show.”
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Volunteers need for Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - With less than 50 days until the Nebraska State Fair, the organization is looking for hundreds of individuals to be represented across the 11-day event. On a typical year, the Nebraska State Fair looks to volunteers for upwards of 12,000 hours of manpower before,...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Merrick County family shares how their dog was trapped by tornado

MERRICK COUNTY, NEB. — Homes in Hall and Merrick counties were heavily damaged by a tornado overnight. Hall County Emergency Manager Jon Rosenlund reports at least four in Hall County. Just hours after the disaster, parts of the roof lifted from their home, and tree limbs covered the entire...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE

