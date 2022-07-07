Early Prime Day deal sees the Dolce Gusto Piccolo Pod Coffee Machine drop to £29

(Image credit: Amazon)

With Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) only 5 days away, we’re getting ready to shop one of the biggest sales events of the year. The early deals have been stocked full of incredible offers and we’ve just found a massive price drop on the Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS Pod Coffee Machine.

Originally priced at £69.99, the Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS Pod Coffee Machine is now just £29 at Amazon. This early Prime Day deal takes this popular pod coffee machine down to its lowest ever price, saving shoppers £40.99 (59%).

Home and kitchen deals (opens in new tab) always do well during big sales seasons. Due to the cost of living crisis, more and more people are looking to invest in an at-home coffee machine to avoid spending money on takeaway coffee. That’s where this Dolce Gusto coffee machine deal comes in handy.

If you want to start making barista-quality coffee at home, the Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS Pod Coffee Machine is an affordable and professional choice. One of the best pod coffee machines (opens in new tab) on the market, this coffee machine is easy to use and makes over 40 different hot and cold beverages so it can be enjoyed by everyone.

To shop the Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS Pod Coffee Machine deal at Amazon, click the link above or keep reading for more details. If you like the Dolce Gusto brand but would prefer a different machine, make sure to check out the best Dolce Gusto Coffee Machine deals (opens in new tab) for more.

DeLonghi Nescafe Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS Pod Coffee Machine: was £69.99, now £29 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 59% off the Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS Pod Coffee Machine in this early Prime Day deal. This pod coffee machine makes over 40 beverages with its wide range of Nescafe and Starbucks pod options. If you’re running late in the mornings, the Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS Pod Coffee Machine is quick to heat up and easy to use with its one move lever, plus its XS so it’ll fit in all types of kitchens.

As the name suggests, the Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS Pod Coffee Machine uses pods or capsules to make drinks, so you’ll need some of these to get your machine up and running. For £29, you only get the Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS Pod Coffee Machine and not any pods, so you’ll need to look at Amazon to find some discounted pods (opens in new tab).

Pods that are compatible with the Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS Pod Coffee Machine are the Nescafe Dolce Gusto options and Starbucks capsules. We encourage you to buy pods in sets or bulk from Amazon as this is typically the cheapest option (and there’s set to be even lower prices this Prime Day).

If you’re looking to save even more money on coffee, like pods or beans, it’s worth taking a look at Amazon vouchers (opens in new tab). Amazon vouchers or coupons are a way to get additional savings on products, mainly everyday home essentials like pet food, cleaning products, toilet roll and even coffee beans. New vouchers are added every day which you can collect and use at the checkout for extra money off your order. See the best Prime member benefits to use this Prime Day (opens in new tab) for more information.