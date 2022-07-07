Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 design leaks before you are supposed to see it

Here is your first look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro smartwatches, due out later this year.

The images, which are thought to be official renders made by Samsung itself, show a pair of smartwatches. The simpler Watch 5 looks a lot like its Watch 4 predecessor, and writing on the back of the case refers to a 44mm size option.

These renders come from renowned technology leaker Evan Blass and were published by 91mobiles . As well as the 44mm version pictured, a smaller model of Watch 5 will also be offered, expected to measure 40mm, and the regular watch is said to be offered in a broader range of colours than the Watch 5 Pro .

So far, it looks like the regular Galaxy Watch 5 will be available in graphite and silver, as well as a pale blue colour called sapphire, and the smaller model of watch will be offered in pink gold.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

As for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, this is to be the pricier and smarter looking of the two wearables, with a traditional design similar to that of last year’s Watch 4 Classic. Blass says this smartwatch will be available in black or grey titanium, and, like the regular Watch 5, either with or without an LTE connection for phone-free use.

The report says both Samsung smartwatches will run the wearOS 3.5 operating system, with Samsung’s One UI Watch 4.5 user interface.

It was reported in June that the LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 5 passed through regulatory approval at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US, which is a sign that the wearable is close to launching.

It’s almost a year since Samsung last held a smartwatch launch event, with the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic arriving in August 2021, so it stands to reason that the Watch 5 and 5 Pro will be along soon, and potentially in the coming few weeks.

