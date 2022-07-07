Kate Middleton Wore Another Dress by Royal Favorite Designer Emilia Wickstead for Prince William's Polo Match

Kate Middleton has a handful of favorite designers: Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham, Catherine Walker, Emilia Wickstead.

For her latest public engagement, supporting husband Prince William at a charity polo match, the Duchess of Cambridge chose a beautiful dress by the latter.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

The frock was a simple, sleeveless white dress cinched at the waist, with an A-line skirt down to the duchess' calves, and featuring discreet black details. Although that exact model is sold out, according to the Daily Mail , you can shop pieces in the same spirit below.

Emilia Wickstead Alice Double-Crepe Midi Dress

Emilia Wickstead Chelsea Flared Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

The duchess paired this lovely dress with tortoiseshell sunglasses by Finlay , brown hoop earrings by French label Sézane , and two-toned slingbacks with a pearl embellishment by Camilla Elphick .

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert / Getty)

Finlay Henrietta Sunglasses

Sézane Gabrielle Earrings

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn dresses by Emilia Wickstead on tons of occasions before, including a turquoise number on the recent royal tour of the Caribbean, in the Bahamas ; an elegant blue dress to meet the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2020; a short-sleeved blue dress at Wimbledon 2019; a tartan skirt around Christmas 2018; and a lavender dress for an engagement earlier that year.

Interestingly, her sister-in-law (OK, technically her husband's sister-in-law, but like why isn't there a term for that, then?) Meghan Markle also has an affinity for Emilia Wickstead, notably wearing a grass green number by the designer for one of her last official royal engagements. The Duchess of Sussex has also been spotted wearing the Finlay Henrietta sunglasses in the past.

So even though they may have their differences now, it's clear the two duchesses also share a lot of common ground.

