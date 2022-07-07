ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garmin Forerunner 955 is about to get even better with its first update

The Garmin Forerunner 955 only landed a few weeks ago, but it's already getting its first software update – and it sounds like a good one.

The Forerunner 955 is Garmin's latest top-tier triathlon watch, and a successor to the 945. Although the two look very similar, the 955 makes several big improvements on its predecessor, including the addition of a touchscreen, new recovery metrics, and native running power. We're currently testing it here at Advnture, and will bring you a full review very soon.

Now, the Forerunner 955 is set to get even better with its first software update. As TizenHelp notes, it doesn't add any major new features, but does fix plenty of small bugs that have been irritating owners, including an issue with touchscreen handling, and a problem where VO2 Max was calculated incorrectly for cycling activities.

Thinking of upgrading?

If your watch hasn't received the update yet, don't worry; it's rolling out in stages and at the time of writing has only reached around 10% of devices. Sit tight, and you should see a notification on your watch's face soon.

Most of the best Garmin watches have received update in recent weeks, with the company adding several of the Forerunner 955's best features to slightly older watches like the Fenix 7 .

If you've been thinking about picking up a new sports watch, we'll be rounding up all of this year's best Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals when they land next week. We can't guarantee anything, but we've seen Amazon cut the price of even brand new watches for the event (the Forerunner 55 got its first big discount on Prime Day last year), so it might be your opportunity to snag a 955 for well under the list price.

