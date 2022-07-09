ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Here’s What Everyone Should Be Doing To Fight Inflation, According to the Top Money Experts

By Heather Taylor
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago

The current inflation rate is now 8.58%, and Americans are cutting back on spending through strategies ranging from coupon stacking to purchasing store brand items. GOBankingRates asked some of our Top 100 Money Experts for their best tips on how to fight inflation.

Check Out: The Top 100 Financial Experts of 2022
The Most Influential Money Experts: Where Americans Are Getting Money Advice

From cutting back on non-essentials to creating a financial plan, fight inflation with these expert recommendations .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w9huH_0gXcIwK800

Start Making Tough Spending Decisions

"Start making tough spending decisions," said Liz Claman , host of "The Claman Countdown" at FOX Business News.

"Go through your daily spending, write it all out, and then slash and burn. Downgrade to less expensive products. Cut out subscriptions you're not using enough. Delete apps that cost money -- even if it's just a few bucks. During COVID-19 lockdowns all the nail salons closed. I have friends who started doing their own nails and got so good at it, they haven't gone back to the salon. That's a weekly savings of $30 dollars. Everything adds up."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11LYVV_0gXcIwK800

Cut Back on Non-Necessities

"Cut back on the non-necessities and find ways to increase your income," said Tonya Rapley , author of "The Money Manual."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcAiB_0gXcIwK800

Put Your Money Into I Bonds

"Right now, putting your money into Treasury I Bonds, investing in real estate or other alternative investments are the best ways to fight the impacts of inflation," said Danetha Doe , the creator of Money & Mimosas, a website that helps investors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VoIC_0gXcIwK800

Add to Your Emergency Fund

Money and career expert Tori Dunlap is the founder of Her First $100K, host of the "Financial Feminist" podcast and author of the upcoming book "Financial Feminist."

"Inflation is happening and it's causing a lot of uneasiness as people prepare for a possible recession," Dunlap said. "Whether or not that happens, there are simple tips you can implement into your life to improve your financial health. I recommend adding to your emergency fund if possible, cutting extra expenses from your budget, negotiating to lower your bills and working on diversifying your income."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gl7Hn_0gXcIwK800

Invest

"Invest, invest, invest!" said Mandi Woodruff-Santos , co-host of the popular podcast "Brown Ambition."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YjPt5_0gXcIwK800

Be Aware of the Risk of Multi-Sector Rallies

"Changing rates could mean that hard assets diverge from soft assets in other directions, so be aware of the risk of multi-sector rallies or slumps," said Sam Bankman-Fried , founder and CEO of Alameda Research and FTX. "Don't rely on traditional hedges working in your portfolio, and make sure you budget for the potential of increased prices."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLRWL_0gXcIwK800

Have a Financial Plan That Already Accounts for Inflation

Ramit Sethi , financial educator and owner of IWillTeachYouToBeRich.com, said a much better approach to fighting inflation is to have a financial plan that already accounts for rising prices.

"The way to beat inflation is to invest," Sethi said. "At least 10% of your money should be going to investments, automatically, every month. If you're doing this, then you will be beating the effects of inflation over the long term."

He added, "What you will see most people doing is looking at the headlines in the news, panicking and then making frazzled decisions. Those same people will be making frazzled decisions today, tomorrow and for the rest of their lives. I don't want that for you."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Here’s What Everyone Should Be Doing To Fight Inflation, According to the Top Money Experts

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Claman
Person
Slash
Person
Ramit Sethi
Motley Fool

Worried About a Recession? Do These 4 Things to Prepare

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Soaring inflation, raising interest rates, and generally negative...
BUSINESS
CNET

Social Security Payment Schedule: Here's When You'll Get Your Money in July

July Social Security payments will start arriving this week for many, and if you're waiting on your first check, you're probably wondering when it'll arrive. Not all recipients of Social Security receive their money on the same day -- there are actually several days throughout each month that payments are disbursed. We'll explain below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Financial Advice#The Top Money Experts#Americans#Fox Business News#Treasury
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes to Expect in 2023

Though Social Security has been around for a long time, it changes from year to year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
168K+
Followers
12K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy