ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Money Expert Rachel Cruze: Why Your Phone Could Be Wrecking Your Budget

By Gabrielle Olya
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v62pJ_0gXcIvRP00

Rachel Cruze is a personal finance expert and the author of “Know Yourself, Know Your Money.” She also hosts “The Rachel Cruze Show,” focused on helping people save, become debt-free and hit their financial goals.

Recognized by GOBankingRates as one of Money’s Most Influential, here she shares why scrolling on your phone in bed is bad for your wallet and the splurges she has cut out of her own budget .

What is a common bad financial habit that you think everyone should try to break?

Impulse buying! It’s fun in the moment and even gives you a rush of dopamine, but it’s temporary and can totally wreck your budget. Get this: Two out of three impulse buys happen in bed on a phone! Ditch the urge to “add to cart” and throw all that extra money toward debt or savings, depending on your situation.

Check Out: GOBankingRates’ Top 100 Money Experts
More Expert Advice: Tori Dunlap Wants To Dispel This Myth About Investing

What is your best budgeting tip?

Use a zero-based budget. Simply put, zero-based budgeting is when your income minus your expenses equals zero. This method is effective because you are being intentional with every single dollar coming in and can decide how much to put toward debt, savings and retirement every month. Your budget is also most effective when you track your spending regularly. I do this every day!

What’s something that’s never worth spending money on?

I think it’s easy to fall into the “treat yourself” or “I deserve this” mindset and spend money on unnecessary items. So first and foremost, always focus on your “four walls”: food, utilities, shelter and transportation. This doesn’t mean you can’t have fun money, but it needs to be budgeted for.

Non-essential items can vary (from) person to person, but a few things I won’t be spending money on this year are pre-cut produce, subscription boxes, high-end skin care products and a gym membership. Most of these are things that I’ve found cheaper, or even free, options that work just as well for me!

Jaime Catmull contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Money Expert Rachel Cruze: Why Your Phone Could Be Wrecking Your Budget

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Social Security Payment Schedule: Here's When You'll Get Your Money in July

July Social Security payments will start arriving this week for many, and if you're waiting on your first check, you're probably wondering when it'll arrive. Not all recipients of Social Security receive their money on the same day -- there are actually several days throughout each month that payments are disbursed. We'll explain below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Cruze
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Zero Based Budgeting#Money S Most Influential
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Independent

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday.From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.The second payment of £324 will follow in the autumn.People may be entitled to receive the £650 in two lump sums if they receive certain support, such as Universal Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Support, Pension Credit, Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit.Those eligible...
INCOME TAX
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
171K+
Followers
12K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy