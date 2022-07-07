ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Ford, CO

Dr. Gary L. Roberts to speak July 9 on Sand Creek Massacre

bcdemocratonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bent’s Fort Chapter is pleased to announce that Dr. Gary L. Roberts will give a presentation on the...

www.bcdemocratonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Record

Artist Tony Pachak to be featured artist at Greenstone Artworks

Pueblo artist Tony Pachak is the featured artist at Greenstone Artworks in Westcliffe during July with a reception for the artist from 12-7 p.m. July 9. Pachak will demonstrate and discuss his techniques during the reception. His demo happens during the Second Saturday Arts & Eats art walks on Westcliffe’s west end. Pachak works primarily in oil, creating representational paintings of wildlife and the nature around them. An accomplished artist, he has exhibited in other galleries, art shows and prestigious art exhibitions such as the annual Colorado Governor’s Art Show.
WESTCLIFFE, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Arkansas River Compact Administration agrees to establish water storage account

The Arkansas River Compact Administration has agreed to establish a 20,000-acre feet multi-purpose storage account in John Martin Reservoir in southeastern Colorado, with some of the water emanating from a water-sharing agreement by the Colorado Springs Utilities. The storage account should benefit water users in Colorado and Kansas and "promote...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Ford, CO
County
Bent County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO

The body recovered from Lake Pueblo has been identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A body was recovered near the Sailboard area of Lake Pueblo on July 7, 2022. The victim has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner (PCC) as Rosalia Niz Niz, a 22-year-old from Colorado Springs. The PCC says she dies as a result of a swimming...
PUEBLO, CO
coloradovirtuallibrary.org

Friday Grab Bag, July 8, 2022

The Friday Grab Bag is a weekly series that highlights fun, unique, and interesting happenings in Colorado libraries, and includes news from Colorado State Library. Learn about the Amazing Biology and Ecology of Sharks at Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library on July 22. Dr. Mikki McComb-Kobza will discuss her research and lead hands-on activities to engage participants. Event calendar.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Woman found dead in 20 feet of water at state park in Colorado

Another person has died at Lake Pueblo, presumably drowning after being reported missing from the shore on the afternoon of July 7. The unidentified woman was on the shore in the popular North Sailboard beach area when it was noticed she was gone. Authorities rapidly responded to the scene, arriving in six minutes and using an underwater drone to quickly locate the woman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sand Creek Massacre
KRDO

The fees for a special event food license are increasing in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) voted to increase the fees for vendors at public festivals, or fairs serving food in Pueblo County. The vote passed at the June Board of Health monthly meeting. The PDPHE says that the increase will provide health...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Another person has died at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reporting that another person has died at Lake Pueblo. According to CPW, rangers responded to a report of a missing person off North Sailboard beach late Thursday afternoon. Park Manager Joe Stadterman and his team raced to the beach by boat, arriving at 4:37 p.m., within six minutes of the call for help.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Body recovered from Lake Pueblo on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A body was recovered from Lake Pueblo on Thursday, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The death could mark the 23rd drowning in Colorado this year. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is still awaiting a cause of death from the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office. Rangers...
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KXRM

Officers involved in multiple shootings in Pueblo identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has released the identities of the four officers involved in three separate shootings last week in Pueblo. The week of June 26 saw three separate incidents involving officers firing their weapons, all of whom have been placed on administrative leave per department protocol.
PUEBLO, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: El Paso; Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central El Paso County in east central Colorado Northwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 548 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Penrose to 7 miles west of Pueblo West to 8 miles west of Pueblo Reservoir, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Western Pueblo, Pueblo West, Pueblo Reservoir and Pinon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

July 8 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Scott Mendoza (40) is a Hispanic male, 6’00”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mendoza five warrants for Failure to Appear, one of which is no bond:
PUEBLO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy