ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, IA

Hamburg’s Summer School trip

By Contact Us
hamburgreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamburg’s Summer School trip...

www.hamburgreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
point2homes.com

5623 S 190th Terrace, Omaha, Douglas County, NE, 68135

Lisa Marie Zimmerman, M: 402-660-9078, [email protected], www.betteromaha.com - AWESOME Millard home with park like setting and treed private backyard. This home has one of the largest lots in the subdivision, with a 6' wood privacy fence surrounding the property & backyard fire pit and picnic table area. There is a smaller chain link fence sectioning off a small area of the yard, near the house perfect for pets or kids. Fresh carpet & paint throughout home December 2021. Large eat in kitchen with SS appliances, all appliances stay! Deck off back is perfect for entertaining (new stain last season). Gate in the back leads to a path to the community play ground & SPLASH pad. Lower level has an additional sink with cabinets and counter top space with 3/4 bathroom perfect for a mother-in-law suite.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Millard family recounts loved one lost to brain eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. — Iowa and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials are testing the water in a southwest Iowa lake for brain-eating amoeba after a Missouri resident was infected last week,according to the state's Department of Natural Resources. As the IDNR closed the beach at Lake of Three...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

WW2 pilot laid to rest in southwestern Iowa Friday

SHENANDOAH, Iowa — Iowans paid tribute to a World War 2 hero on Friday. Army Air Force pilot Hugh Conklin Bell was laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. in Shenandoah, Iowa. The graveside service included military honors put on by the Shenandoah American Legion Color Guard.
SHENANDOAH, IA
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: The Hoppy Taco

The Hoppy Taco has you covered for fresh, delicious tacos, craft beers, and so much more. Located in Omaha's historic Dundee neighborhood, The Hoppy Taco features Mexican favorites and locally brewed craft beers. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser sat down with Jose Flores at The Hoppy Taco to talk about...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewis, IA
Local
Iowa Education
City
Hamburg, IA
WOWT

Shawn Mendes postpones concert at CHI Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The multi-platinum singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes announced Friday that three weeks of shows will be postponed including the show in Omaha. In a social post, he mentions taking care of himself, taking time to heal, and putting his mental health first after hitting a breaking point.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Roads, buildings receive facelift in downtown Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Iowa - If you are driving through downtown Shenandoah, you may hear the sounds of hammers striking a nail into a piece of plywood, or a saw slicing through a two by four. You might not notice the smooth ride when cruising down three of the city's major streets...
SHENANDOAH, IA
KIMT

Life-threatening infection closes beach at southern Iowa state park

DES MOINES, Iowa – A southern Iowa beach is closed due to a life-threatening amoeba. The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) says swimming is temporarily off-limits at the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County due to a Missouri resident who recently swam at the beach catching a confirmed infection of Naegleria fowleri.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School
klkntv.com

Heavy rainfall causes flash flooding in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — A storm rolled into Lincoln on Thursday night, bringing such fast and heavy rainfall that some streets flooded. At 27th and Superior Streets, first responders helped out after a car got stuck in the water. And one man told Channel 8 that the water in some...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

V.F.W. Posts closing in Omaha metro

A lull in vaccination for kids under 5 in Omaha metro. It's been several weeks since COVID-19 vaccines were approved for children under the age of 5. A house was ripped apart in an explosion in northwest Iowa just a few hours ago. OPS holds job fair for support staff.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WOWT

Benson Tower residents reveal concerns about building issues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several residents from Benson Tower turned to 6 News after their complaints about conditions resulted in no results for what they call code violations. “Wow, my whole floor is done for,” said Anthony. Anthony, a Benson Tower resident, in February used a shirt to sop...
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

Douglas County Health Department: Largest single-day report of COVID cases since Valentine's Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Friday reported 224 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since midnight the previous day, the most in a single day since February 14. The health department does not include at-home tests in its official case count, but it does encourage people to report their at-home test results because officials still review those numbers.
KMTV 3 News Now

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Omaha area more than 4 times higher than last July

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are much higher than they were one year ago in the Omaha metro area. According to the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), last year at this time area hospitals reported 39 new cases and 26 people in the hospital with the virus. One-hundred-and-twenty patients were hospitalized in metro area counties as of Wednesday and DCHD reported 320 new positive COVID-19 tests since Tuesday’s report.
OMAHA, NE
KWQC

Names released in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) -The Scott County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the people injured in the three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday. Officials say Yomna Ibrahim Elbandrawy of Omaha, NE was the driver of the 2018 Mercedes and is still in the hospital. Mostafa Elgayesh of Omaha, NE, a passenger in the 2018 Mercedes, is also still hospitalized at the University of Iowa and in critical condition.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy