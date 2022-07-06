ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Rosa Parks Letter Opposing Clarence Thomas’ SCOTUS Confirmation Has Resurfaced

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
Spirit 1400am
Spirit 1400am
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKeqA_0gXc0ifn00

When controversial U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas first assumed office on October 23, 1991, civil rights icon Rosa Parks was still very much alive and highly in opposition of his confirmation.

Brooklyn College professor Jeanne Theoharis recently obtained a letter that confirmed that as fact, dated on September 13, 1991 and spelling out in-detail how Parks really felt about Justice Thomas.

“His confirmation to the highest court in the land would not represent a step forward in the road to racial progress but a u-turn on that road,” wrote the late Parks who passed away on October 24, 2005, who further added, “His statements on Brown v. Board of Education case… and even on the Roe v. Wade to me indicate that he wants to push the clock back… The Supreme Court now appears to be turning its back on the undeniable fact of discrimination and exclusion …I believe that Judge Thomas will accelerate that trend and that will be destructive for our nation.”

This of course comes amid pushback that Thomas has been receiving recently in wake of Roe v. Wade being overturn ed, specifically after he doubled down on the decision by suggesting the same be done for laws protecting same-sex marriage and birth control. His wife, Ginni Thomas, is also in the political hot seat for her role in the infamous riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Texts she sent to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows show that she made efforts to get the 2020 presidential election overturned in Donald Trump’s favor.

For those interested in reading Rosa Parks’ full letter in opposition to Clarence Thomas receiving his SCOTUS confirmation, the Library Of Congress has posted it in full online . We’re sure many of you out there agree with her sentiments, but let us know for sure what you think of the late activist’s opinion on a man that’s….well, let’s keep it cordial.

Spirit 1400am

Spirit 1400am

