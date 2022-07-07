ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

New York, New York, Home With 1,975 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $6.9 Million

By Mansion Global Automation
mansionglobal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis exceptional home located in New York, New York, features 1,975 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Anne Aransaenz. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. One Beacon Court was designed by renowned architect Cesar Pelli and the beautiful Interiors by Jacques Granges. This...

www.mansionglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Richard Gere Sells Massive New York Compound for $24 Million

Richard Gere has a buyer for his impressive New York estate ... and while he ended up selling for under the original asking price, he's still walking away with a fortune. The "Pretty Woman" star's 50 acres of property sold on Wednesday -- the buyer shelled out $24.15 million for the entire space out in Pound Ridge, about an hour north of NYC in Westchester County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Jon Bon Jovi Sells New York Home for $22 Million! Want A Tour?

Have you ever wondered what the rich and famous lifestyle is really like? Where does your favorite actor or musician live and what is it like inside of their home? Today we can answer some of those questions. According to the New York Post Jon Bon Jovi just sold his Manhattan apartment to former Disney executive Michael Ovits. That's 2 rich and famous people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Chicago, Illinois, Home With 3,800 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $1.5 Million

This exceptional home located in Chicago, Illinois, features 3,800 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Michael Rosenblum. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. This MUST SEE urban masterpiece has abundant windows throughout for the wonderful flow of natural sunlight and has been impeccably designed with a neutral decor through expensive custom paint, Hermes wall coverings, custom millwork, designer lighting, new windows, a new kitchen and baths, a new laundry room, fireplaces in both the living and family rooms, two zones of central Spacepak A/C, Sonos sound throughout and two large storage rooms. Featuring today's sought after open eat in kitchen/family room environment for easy living and gracious entertaining your sleek, modern European style custom chef's kitchen has Valcucine white cabinetry, quartzite countertops, SubZero refrigerator, freezer and drawer storage, built-in wine storage, and, Miele appliances including a 6-burner cooktop, two dishwashers, and convention and steam ovens. The primary bedroom is its own sanctuary through its TWO large custom walk in closets and spa style luxury bath with a 2 person shower. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Exceptional, contemporary, 2019 renovation to this 4-bedroom, 4 bath home featuring a thoughtful 3,800 square foot floor plan that lives like a single family home leading to its huge shared private terrace featuring a dog run, dining furniture, grills, a basketball hoop and playground equipment. There are several garage parking options with immediate availability, all within a block of the building starting at $320 per month.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Robb Report

The Mansion That Starred in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ Can Be Yours for $10 Million

Click here to read the full article. You might recognize this Long Island estate from The Wolf of Wall Street, Elementary, or The Loudest Voice, as these TV shows and movies were filmed on the picturesque property. In addition to being camera-ready, the five-acre plot of land at 324 Calf Farm Road has a 15,000-square-foot residence and horse facilities to cater to the needs of even the most avid equestrian. The seller is Ralph Bianculli, who custom-built the home in 2010 to suit his needs. He is a talented equestrian who has bred thoroughbred racehorses on the estate. The home overlooks...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Wild video shows three women trashing NYC restaurant Bel Fries and attacking workers over $1.75 sauce

Three women have been arrested and charged with robbery and criminal mischief after they were filmed destroying a New York City restaurant and attacking workers in a dispute over payment for extra fry sauce. “They wanted extra sauce for the fries, and when we explained that it costs $1.75, they got upset. And that’s where it all started,” chef Rafael Nuñez of Bel Fries on the Lower East Side of Manhattan told Univision.Mr Nuñez recorded video of part of the incident, which took place around 4am on 4 July. Now, Pearl Ozoria, 27, Chitara Plasencia, 25, and Tatiyanna...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Manhattan#Doorman#Tavern#Housing List#Interiors#Central A C#Beacon
Robb Report

The FBI Seized 25 Basquiat Paintings From a Florida Museum Because They Might Be Fakes

Click here to read the full article. In what might be every museum’s nightmare, a whole exhibition of supposed Jean-Michel Basquiat artworks was seized by the FBI on Friday for potentially being fake. The 25 works, part of the Orlando Museum of Art’s “Heroes & Monsters” exhibition, were seized after their authenticity was called into question, according to reporting in The New York Times. In documents reviewed by the newspaper, the FBI said its investigation had revealed “false information related to the alleged prior ownership of the paintings” and “attempts to sell the paintings using false provenance, and bank records show...
FLORIDA STATE
mansionglobal.com

Los Angeles, California, Home With 2,683 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $2.6 Million

This home in Los Angeles, California, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 2,683 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Tom Tostengard. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The barrel-vaulted living room retains the historic feel of the original house, and the reconfigured layout creates a flexible entertaining area with ample light and space. The cooks kitchen is flanked by a bay windowed dining room overlooking the street and a family room with direct access to the rear patio area. Comfortable living spaces that include a full home sound system, warm wood floors, tile bathrooms, and energy efficient doors and windows bring this home into the current century. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. The ample deck connecting the house and ADU includes a large 4' deep swimming spa for exercise and enjoyment. ADU structure includes a 1 car garage, a ground level kitchen and bathroom that could be perfect for al fresco entertaining, and an open loft area above that provides flexibility for a work from home office space, guest room, gym, or rental income.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
MTA
Robb Report

The NYC Landmark Once Coveted by Con Artist Anna Delvey Hits the Market for $135 Million

Click here to read the full article. Netflix bingers might recognize the New York landmark, 281 Park Avenue South, as the building that took down scammer socialite Anna Delvey.   Listed by Official, the infamous venue, formerly known as the Church Missions House, is back on the market for $135 million as reported by Curbed. That’s $3,000 per square foot and almost three times the asking price Aby Rosen’s RFR Realty paid when it purchased the property in 2014. Built in the 19th century, the six-story building boasts an intricate exterior with stained glass windows, ornate limestone and lots of Gothic...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Hollywood Legend Tallulah Bankhead’s New York Country Estate

Hollywood Legend Tallulah Bankhead’s New York Country Estate. Windows, the one-time upstate New York country estate of Hollywood legend Tallulah Bankhead, was where she let down her hair—and took off her clothes when entertaining guests at her wild, all-night parties. “The wooden signs along the long driveway that...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

A Sprawling Hudson Yards Penthouse 1,000 Feet Above Manhattan

Usually even the most luxe New York City apartments have some space constraints, but not this penthouse at 35 Hudson Yards. The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom apartment has just over 10,000 square feet of interior space and a 450-square-foot terrace—a true rarity for an apartment perched so high above the city.
MANHATTAN, NY
ARTnews

London’s National Gallery Plans Van Gogh Blowout, Collector Vivian Hewitt Dies at 102, and More: Morning Links for June 23, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A SHORTER LIST. The Smithsonian has narrowed down the possible sites for the forthcoming National Museum of the American Latino and Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum, the Washington Post reports. From more than two dozen that were originally proposed, four now remain: three are undeveloped parts of the National Mall, and one is the Arts and Industries Building, which was also in the running to house the National Museum of African American History and Culture . (That instead got its own dedicated building designed by David Adjaye, which Greg Tate reviewed for ARTnews in 2017.) Under legislation passed by Congress, the Smithsonian Board of...
MUSEUMS

Comments / 0

Community Policy