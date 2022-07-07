ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Due to Safety Issues, Mayor Gordo Will Not Be on ‘John’s Corner’

By STAFF REPORT
pasadenanow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Victor Gordo has been forced to cancel plans to clean windshields in honor of a one-armed man who died recently. For decades, Theodore Stacks, known as John, cleaned windshields at the intersection of Pasadena Avenue and Del Mar Boulevards. John passed away recently, leading to some to call his demise...

www.pasadenanow.com

Comments / 2

 

