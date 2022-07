Good morning. You’ll notice that today headline is yet another acrostic, in which the first letter of each word spells out Houston. Because there is not much else to challenge a forecaster when high pressure dominates our weather, I’m going to challenge my creativity with words and acrostics until the heat breaks and we see some more widespread showers. And when will that happen? There is a chance of some small relief by the middle of next week.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO