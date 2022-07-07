ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Permits Filed for 836 50th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

New York YIMBY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePermits have been filed for a five-story mixed-use building at 836 50th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Located between 8th and 9th Avenues, the interior lot is near the Fort Hamilton Parkway subway station,...

newyorkyimby.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 215 West Kingsbridge Road in Kingsbridge Heights, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 215 West Kingsbridge Road in Kingsbridge Heights, The Bronx. Located between Heath Avenue and Kingsbridge Terrace, the lot is near the Kingsbridge Road subway station, serviced by the 4 train. Paul Durgaj of Durgaj Properties Corp is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for The Deermar at 262 9th Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for The Deermar, a new 11-story development at 262 9th Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Designed by NA Design Studio with interiors by Whitehall Interiors and developed by Ranco Capital, the structure yields 72 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 22 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $78,858 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Tree Planting Begins at Gansevoort Peninsula Park on the West Village Waterfront, Manhattan

Tree planting has begun as landscaping work progresses on Gansevoort Peninsula Park, a 5.5-acre public recreational space along the Hudson River waterfront off the West Village. Designed by James Corner Field Operations and commissioned by the Hudson River Park Trust, the park will feature a soccer field surrounded by numerous pathways, stepped seating, a children’s playground, kayak slips, a salt marsh, a dog run, viewing platforms, and Manhattan’s first public sandy beach.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 164-11 Highland Avenue in Jamaica Hills, Queens

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 164-11 Highland Avenue, a three-story residential building in Jamaica Hills, Queens. Designed by Joseph Giannetti Architect and developed by Rey Nieto, the structure yields 12 residences and enclosed parking for 11 vehicles. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $58,286 to $187,330.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
CBS New York

FDNY kicks off summer block parties at Brooklyn firehouse

NEW YORK -- The FDNY is kicking off a series of summer block parties at firehouses across the city on Saturday. Firefighters at Engine 277/Ladder 112 on Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn were getting ready for the big day.FDNY members will be conducting tours and hosting interactive fire safety demonstrations, in addition to food and music. Saturday's block party goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Ending Soon for 2442 Ocean Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery ends on July 8 for 2442 Ocean Avenue, a seven-story mixed-use residential building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos and developed by Yaacov Azrad, the structure yields 105 residences and a 1,856-square-foot community facility space on the ground floor used as a medical center. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 32 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $49,715 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Skye Lofts North Rentals Debut at 260 Avenue E in Bayonne, New Jersey

Skye Lofts North, a new rental building in Bayonne, New Jersey is now complete and open for incoming residents. The property is located at 260 Avenue E in the southernmost portion of an area often referred to as the New Jersey Gold Coast. The latest property from Skye Development, the...
BAYONNE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset Park#Subway#Yimby
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn landlord forced to return $300k to tenants

Small security deposits are adding up to big trouble for a Brooklyn landlord. New York Attorney General Letitia Jame on Thursday announced an agreement with SGW Properties to return nearly $300,000 of security deposits to tenants. James found the company, founded by Yeshaya Wasserman in 2008, didn’t comply with a 2019 change to the rental law that required a written, itemized list of reasons for a withheld security deposit.
BROOKLYN, NY
bronxmama.com

Free Bronx Summer Concert Series at Orchard Beach

This summer, head to Orchard Beach for the Bronx Summer Concert Series. The next concert will take place on Sunday July 10 from 1pm-5pm. We will add more events to our event calendar as they are posted. For more information, visit here.
BRONX, NY
therealdeal.com

Feds seize pill-pushing doc’s Brooklyn condo

The feds have given an oxycodone-pushing doctor a bitter pill to swallow. U.S. Marshals have taken possession of a condo in Kensington, Brooklyn, that belonged to disgraced physician Lazar Feygin, property records filed Wednesday show. The apartment is one of several properties seized from Feygin, 75, who served time in...
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Brooklyn Landlord to Pony Up $300K in Security Deposits to Tenants: AG James

Brooklyn landlord SGW Properties allegedly tried to take the money and run, but it’s now paying back $296,272 to tenants looking to get their security deposits. New York Attorney General Letitia James said the landlord failed to comply with 2019 changes to the law that require itemized deductions explaining why a security deposit is being withheld and a return of funds within 14 days of the tenants vacating.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ArchDaily

Brooklyn Residential: Rethinking Home Design in NYC's Most Populous Borough

New York City is defined by its architecture, and in turn, diverse ways of living. As the nation's "metropolis," it has also faced some of the most challenging housing problems of any American city. From single-family homes to high-rise residential towers, housing has evolved at different paces and scales throughout the boroughs. In turn, each district and county is home to a wide range of residential styles and housing solutions.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Women crashes SUV at Brooklyn’s Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

A woman crashed her SUV outside a Brooklyn hospital on Friday, injuring herself and others after picking up the vehicle from the valet, witnesses said. Onlookers said the driver had just picked up her SUV in the parking lot of Wyckoff Heights Medical Center when she lost control, careened onto a sidewalk and plowed into another SUV. ”She lost control of the car, and hit the car that was ...
BROOKLYN, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] New York City’s $29.5 Billion Gateway Program

The US is planning to construct a $29.5 billion dollar rail infrastructure project in New York City. Currently, there is only one northeast corridor train link between Manhattan and New Jersey. Running at full capacity, the link transports 200 thousand commuters to and from New York City every day, serving as an essential lifeline for the metropolis. However, it is deteriorating very rapidly and frequently breaks down, causing commuter chaos. In the near future, when it inevitably will have to be shut down for repair, the closure would seriously harm the regional economy, causing billions of dollars of economic damage. To fix this problem, NYC is building the Gateway Program, which will include numerous rail infrastructure projects between Manhattan and New Jersey, including a new Hudson Tunnel and Portal Bridges. Planned to be finished by the 2030’s, the project will provide a list of benefits and boost the city’s economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy