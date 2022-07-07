768 Englewood Street, Marshall

The City of Sedalia is scheduled to close the intersection of East 16th Street and South Ingram Avenue beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, until 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, to repair failed stormwater pipe under the roadway. City officials say the utility work will be completed...
After evaluating the condition of Springfork Lake on Friday, July 8, it was determined that the lake will remain closed to the public through at least July 15. A news release says the City of Sedalia plans to continue evaluating the lake’s condition in relation to the continued presence of an algae bloom to determine a re-opening date for public recreational use. The City of Sedalia believes the closing of the lake until the algae bloom has dissipated is in the best interest of public health due to the continuing concerns related to the algae bloom occurring at the lake.
ODESSA, Mo. — After 17 hours without electricity, the power is finally back for Odessa, Missouri. The town's businesses and residents are now left to deal with the cost of an extended blackout. Wednesday was long for everyone going without power. Thursday was about recovery. For some, the news...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Around 7:40 Saturday evening, police were called to the Cracker Barrel in Columbia. Watch the live coverage in the stream below. Our crews on the scene have confirmed the police activity and have confirmed that two evidence markers are at the scene. We are working to learn more. The Columbia Police Department released a
These Missouri summers can be brutal when it comes to the heat. You have two options if we are being honest. You can stay in the air conditioning (be in at home or at work) or you can spend it outside in a cool spot. If you want to do the 2nd option, I have a few suggestions that might work for you. Have you even been swimming in a quarry?
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Angela Brodeur’s kids were taking a swim in the pool around 1 a.m. when they noticed huge flashes near the Odessa water tower. “My youngest came running in the house and stated something was going on in town, like the town blew up, that it just lit up. He had no idea what was going on, he was just in total panic,” said Brodeur.
On Wednesday, Sedalia Police took a property damage and theft report at the UPS Store, 2304 West Broadway. According to the report, a man used a front-door key to enter the businesses, which was closed, on the Fourth of July. He proceeded to urinate into a trash can, then placed...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a water boil advisory was given to the city of California during a heat wave, the advisory showed the importance of a safe supply of drinking water in Mid-Missouri. The California boil advisory was issued after E.coli was found in the drinking supply. The latest reports...
As a reminder, the City of Sedalia has released information regarding the Sign Placement Ordinance. A news release says the City Code applies to all signs within the City’s right-of-way and is utilized to promote public safety. Vehicle operators must have a clear line of sight to avoid dangerous conflicts with pedestrians and cyclists.
Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Missouri hospital scored the highest.
Some numbers are up, while others are down as Saline County Treasurer Jared Brewer gave an update on the sales tax report during the county commission meeting on Thursday, July 7. Brewer continued with two more tax proceeds received. Overall, since proceeds from the half-cent economic development sales tax began...
Depending on your perspective, you'll either be at the Missouri State Fairgrounds on the weekend of September 20, 2024, or you'll be hightailing it out of Sedalia to escape the expected 50,000 people organizers hope will attend The Mozark Music and Arts Festival. Fifty years after the Ozark Music Festival,...
The Concordia Board of Aldermen held a discussion over the Department of Natural Resources ARPA funding for drinking water projects. City Administrator Dale Klussman said the city will submit applications for the funding. Klussman presented some of the drinking water projects the funding could be used for. Klussman said the...
At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, the Pettis County Commission, Missouri Department of Transportation Senior Construction Inspector Brian Lavender, Gene Haile Excavating Inc. and Anderson Engineering, Inc. conducted a final inspection for Bridge No. 4510027 BRO B080 (038) on Claycomb Road. A press release says after the completion of...
The Sedalia Police Department located a deceased man inside an unattended vehicle on July 7. A press release says officers were dispatched to the vehicle at a business located on Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Avenue in reference to an unconscious person in the vehicle. Upon investigation, officers found 26-year-old Wayne A. Gravitt, of Sedalia, deceased in the vehicle.
Funding is now available to fix the traffic and hazard hot spot connecting Interstate 70 and U.S. 63, and members of the public will be able to have their voices heard at a public hearing July 21. On Wednesday, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved $140 million for a...
A Meadville woman was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton following an early morning accident in Livingston County. Fifty-eight-year-old Lesa Neal of Meadville received minor injuries. The crash happened five miles east of Chillicothe near LIV Road 261 as the westbound sports utility vehicle struck a stationary tire in...
