Lexington, KY

Lexington police arrest 19-year-old accused of a recent shooting

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago
Lexington police on Wednesday arrested a suspect accused of shooting someone last week.

Court documents say that police responded to the area of Bold Bidder Drive near Gainesway Park at approximately 11 p.m. last Thursday for a report of an assault with a weapon. Responding officers found a male who had been grazed by a bullet. The victim was a minor, according to police.

According to court documents, the male was sent to the hospital. Several other people were also shot at.

Witness at the scene identified Hunter Ellington, 19, as the suspect. Court documents say Ellington was interviewed by police on Wednesday and he confessed to the crime.

Ellington has been charged with second degree assault, two counts of wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and evidence tampering, according to court records. He’s being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

momof4
2d ago

19 and a convicted felon before this charge. He’ll be given a 3rd chance and murder will be next. Mandatory military service for these “kids” not making good life choices. It’s not always the parent, but I’m willing to bet these kids are nearly always from fatherless homes.

