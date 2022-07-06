ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesotan Receives Strange, Unsolicited Gifts of Grape Jelly

By Carly Ross
B102.7
B102.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I've received what I'd consider to be pretty random gifts before, but nothing like what this person has been getting in the mail lately. A Minnesotan who's currently living in St. Paul has started receiving gifts of grape jelly and they have no idea who it's coming from. This...

b1027.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Husband: Daughter said, 'Mom, I love you,' before Katherine Goldstein died in Highland Park parade massacre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We heard Thursday night from the husband of Katherine Goldstein – one of the seven people killed in the July 4th parade massacre in Highland Park. Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, Craig Goldstein said his wife died right in front of their daughter Cassie's eyes. "They were running, and Katie dropped to the ground. Cassie hid behind a garbage can and leaned out, and she said – she said, 'Mom, I love you,' and with that, Katie closed her eyes and she stopped breathing," Craig Goldstein said, "and it's important to my daughter to think that Katie heard her." Craig Goldstein said he was at home at the time of the shooting, but found his wife a few hours later. He added that from their first date, his life had been a fairtyale.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Minnesota

NICU program allows dying Minnesota father to hold his newborn son at home

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Time is precious. You've probably heard that phrase before. But there may be no better example than what unfolded in Prior Lake. It's a story that's tearful, yet joyful. And it started with an online date. Amanda Calvin, who was doing her residency as a pulmonary physician at the Mayo Clinic, met Rob for a drink in Red Wing.  "Gregarious is a very good word for him," she said. "He was a giant child, he saw the excitement in most things, where as we as adults kinda miss that."She remembers the exact...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Axios Twin Cities

The best places to thrift in the Twin Cities

Twin Cities shoppers looking for savings and sustainability have lots of options thanks to the metro’s thriving thrift store scene.Why it matters: With inflation on the rise and the climate impact of fast fashion, buying second hand is an easy way to save some money, lower your carbon footprint and shop for unique items. The state of play: “Thrift store” is a catch-all term but there are several categories to note when searching for a place to shop. Secondhand stores like Goodwill and Salvation Army sell almost anything for cheap.Vintage stores have a higher price point and focus on older...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wordle today: Answer, clues for Sunday, July 10 2022 word of the day

WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE JULY 10, 2022 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU. As far as hardest Wordle words go, Sunday’s answer was surprisingly hard. If you’re here, you’re probably struggling with it and looking for some help. So let’s run down a few clues with today’s Wordle that could help you solve it:
SPORTS
CBS Minnesota

Good Question: When Should You Water Your Lawn?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- We love our green lawns in Minnesota. According to a survey from the Metropolitan Council, more than 40 percent of people with sprinkler systems in the metro area water their lawns every other day. So, when should you water? Good Question. There's a giant moveable canopy at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Agriculture Online

A dairy farm bus tour

Long bus rides are not my thing. This is probably due to my childhood experiences with school buses. The bus would stop at the end of our farm’s driveway early every school day morning. After my siblings and I piled aboard, the bus would jostle along on a teeth-loosening, convoluted route that traversed much of the state. We would arrive at the school just in time for the start of classes.
INDUSTRY
Sahan Journal

One family’s race across town for the best Asian foods inspired the Twin Cities’ first pan-Asian mall.

The developers of Asia Mall want to bring food, restaurants, and goods from different Asian ethnicities to one place. The mall hopes to have a soft opening this summer, with a grand opening by winter. The post One family’s race across town for the best Asian foods inspired the Twin Cities’ first pan-Asian mall. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Grape Jelly#St Paul Police Sgt
Rolling Stone

The Never-Ending Psychedelic Trip of Michael Pollan

There was a time when psychedelics such as LSD, mushrooms, and mescaline were primarily relegated to those who were wild and weird enough to brave the legal and social throes imposed by the War on Drugs. But those days are ending — if they haven’t already slipped into the past. Today these substances are increasingly embraced for their therapeutic, spiritual, and recreational value, and journalist Michael Pollan has emerged as arguably the most prominent champion of their kaleidoscopic rewards.
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Minnesota

How much does it cost to be a wedding guest?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Many of you may be traveling for a wedding. If you're seeing more invites in your mailbox, you're not alone. According to data from The Knot, 2.6 million couples are getting married this year. That's almost 500,000 more than an average year. So these days, how much does...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy