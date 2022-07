Baldy Green’s coach was a frequent target. George “Baldy” Green was a stage driver on the route between Placerville, California (picture) and Virginia City, Nevada in the 1860s. He either had bad luck or was in cahoots with bad guys. His stage was held up in 1865—the robbers got $10,000. A couple of years later, Baldy’s coach was the target of outlaws on two consecutive days. He was fired after another stick-up in 1868. Supposedly, Bailey later became a justice of the peace in Nevada.

