ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Turkey's Erdogan to visit Mexico at end of July

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bNQuQ_0gXaptr600

MEXICO CITY, July 7 (Reuters) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Mexico at the end of the month, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and his ministry said.

"He'll be welcome," Ebrard, who is in Indonesia representing Mexico at the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit, said in a tweet Thursday morning Mexico time.

In a video shared later in the day, Ebrard called Erdogan's planned visit to Mexico "very relevant" and said the two countries would work together to build a closer relationship in areas such as trade and tourism.

Reporting by Kylie Madry and Raul Cortes; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Nicaragua gives permission for Russian troops to enter country

The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has authorized Russian troops, planes and ships to deploy to Nicaragua for purposes of training, law enforcement or emergency response. In a decree published this week, and confirmed by Russia on Thursday, Ortega will allow Russian troops to carry out law enforcement duties,...
POLITICS
borderreport.com

366 migrants from 16 nations found in parked trailer in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican immigration authorities said Thursday they found a veritable United Nations of migrants aboard a freight truck. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said the truck was carrying 366 migrants, including people from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Yemen, Uzbekistan and South Africa. There were also people aboard...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Russia will not ‘chase after US’ talks says Lavrov at G20

Sergei Lavrov says Russia will not chase after the US for talks after Antony Blinken snubbed the Kremlin’s top diplomat at a G20 summit in Indonesia. The meeting in Bali was the first time Russia’s top diplomat was meeting some of the country’s harshest critics since it invaded Ukraine in February. The G20 includes western countries that have imposed sanctions on Moscow for its war on Ukraine as well as those such as China and India, which have been far more muted in their response.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Ebrard
Vice

Court Orders Mexican Drug Cartel to Pay Mormon Families $4.6 Billion After Desert Massacre

A Mexican drug cartel must pay an offshoot Mormon community roughly $1.5 billion for their involvement in the gruesome murder of three women and six children in November 2019, a U.S. court ruled Thursday. The families alleged that the Juarez cartel massacre—one of the worst in the history of Mexico’s “drug war”—constituted terrorism. Under the federal Anti-Terrorism Act, such financial reimbursements are automatically tripled, bringing the total settlement to a whopping $4.6 billion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Mexico City
The Independent

Russia jails former US diplomat for 14 years for smuggling medical marijuana in luggage

A former US diplomat who later became a teacher has been sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony after airport workers allegedly found half an ounce of marijuana in his luggage. Marc Fogel, who works at an English language school in Moscow, was detained at the Sheremeteyevo airport in Moscow in August. He has since been charged with smuggling and possession of 'large scale" of narcotics after his luggage was subject to a random search. Russian authorities claim he was using his former diplomatic status to run a drug smuggling ring into Moscow. Mr Fogel pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nationalinterest.org

Too Late? NATO Zeroes in on the China Threat

The sheer size and reach of the Chinese Navy enables it to travel much farther than it previously could. For the first time in its decades-long history, the NATO alliance plans to formally cite China in its soon-to-be-released strategic concept paper, a substantial adaptation that seems to reflect concern about Russian-Chinese collaboration and the global threat presented by China.
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Exchanged Angry Words With France's Macron Over Ukraine Days Before Russia's Invasion, Leaked Phone Call Shows

A leaked telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, revealed the two leaders exchanged heated words just four days before Russia invaded Ukraine. What Happened: The confidential call was made public in a France 2 documentary titled “A President, Europe and War,” reported The New...
POLITICS
Ars Technica

In Russia, Western planes are falling apart

An Airbus A320-232 with the tail number YU-APH made its first flight on December 13, 2005. Since then, the aircraft has clocked millions of miles, flying routes for Air Deccan, Kingfisher Airlines, Bingo Airways, and Syphax Airlines before being taken over by Air Serbia, the Eastern European country’s national flag carrier, in 2014.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine says it uncovered Russian spy network involving US sanctioned lawmaker

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian authorities said they have uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who has previously been accused by Washington of being a Russian agent. The State Security Service (SBU) on June 24...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

488K+
Followers
341K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy