Beaches and landscapes of an English summer

Consider your weekends fully booked. As a town, Hay-on-Wye’s roots can be traced back nearly a thousand years. As a book town, this rural settlement of 1,900 people, located 60 miles due north of Cardiff as the crow flies, and straddling the perforated edge separating England and Wales, first appeared on most maps in 1961. This is when Richard Booth, a local academic and antiquarian, founded what is believed to be planet Earth’s first book town. In the decades since, additional book towns have sprouted up in far corners of the globe, idyllic utopias capable of providing book lovers with not only destinations worth visiting but also, the most efficient and economical ways to add to their ever-growing TBR piles!
