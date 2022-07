BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing multiple charges after police said he brought a BB gun out in a crowded South Hills movie theater. According to the criminal complaint, the man who called 911 told officers he'd been at Phoenix Theatres when he heard what he thought was a pistol slide being wracked backwards. Police said he saw the suspect sitting in his row holding a handgun and pointing it towards the ceiling.

