SAN ANTONIO - HEAT ADVISORY issued for today for the Hwy 90 corridor from Uvalde across Bexar County, up I-35 into Austin and our eastern zone counties from noon to 8pm. Air temperature could reach 104 in spots or a heat index close to 108. Either threshold would meet the criteria for a heat advisory. We can expect more advisories or warnings ahead through the weekend to early next week too.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO