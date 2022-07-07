ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouray, CO

CELEBRATION BY DAY — AND NIGHT

 3 days ago

Left: Ridgway's Mike Potter of Potter Ranch drove the only tractor in this...

KJCT8

The heat remains on with some slight changes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We continue to remain under dry conditions across the Western Slope. From yesterday to today, temperatures have crept into the triple digits in the Grand Valley. Unfortunately, this hot trend is just going to continue. Across the Western Slope, temperatures in other locations like Delta have also moved into the triple digits for today. Why temperatures have remained hot today, the big concern is the drought and some possibility of wildfires. Any relief we can get from these temperatures will happen during the overnight hours when skies remain mostly clear and allow most of the surface heating to escape back into the atmosphere. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s in the Grand Valley and down south in Delta and Montrose; temperatures will be in the mid to lower 60s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

A Former Colorado Mining Town is Now an Artsy Glamping Getaway

A former mining town in Montrose County has been transformed into an art-focused retreat, attracting more visitors and talented artists to the rural, southwestern Colorado community. The British Columbian mining company, Vanadium Corporation, initially established the rural area in 1942, to house engineers working at a nearby uranium mill. In...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
durangotelegraph.com

The Durango (food) tango

After enduring the doldrums of the past couple of years, a new energy and excitement to the restaurant scene has been emerging (the 5th Dimension’s song “Age of Aquarius” is ringing in my ears). If you had asked me about that a few weeks ago, this would not have been the description that first came to mind.
DURANGO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Remains found in Colorado those of "ancient" Native American child, possibly thrown from vehicle

On July 5, it was announced that the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office was investigating human remains found in the area of Disappointment Valley, located in southwest Colorado near the Dolores River. While it was initially believed that there was no apparent risk to the public – and that's still the case – a later update revealed shocking new details of the case.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Decayed human remains found in Colorado valley

Decayed human remains were discovered at Disappointment Valley in San Miguel County on Monday, according to officials from the San Miguel Sheriff's Department. "Citizens found the remains Monday afternoon and called authorities. The remains have been sent to forensic specialists for evaluation," the sheriff's office said in a tweet. The area where the remains were discovered is closed until the investigation concludes. According to officials, there is no apparent threat to the public. “We're committed to determining the identity of this individual to help bring closure to his or her family,” Sheriff Masters said. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
coloradosun.com

Colorado tried to protect people who live in mobile home parks. A Gunnison community fell through the cracks.

GUNNISON — For more than 20 years, Hazel Bryant has lived in a trailer park tucked under towering cottonwood trees between a cow pasture and Colorado 135 just north of town. She has worked to make the tiny space around her 1957 trailer homey. On her leased lot, Bryant has lined up rock borders. She has nurtured pansies, hollyhocks, lilacs, irises and even a bit of delicate new grass. The greenery creates a tidy fringe along a home that is partially covered in bare particle board and a construction wrap called Tyvek that is normally hidden beneath siding. Her sons have added an overhanging roof that shades a “Trump 2024” flag nailed to the trailer’s front. An old barnwood fence on a minuscule side yard corrals Bryant’s three feisty dogs.
GUNNISON COUNTY, CO

