Auburn Jr. Sewers & Rippers make quilts for Rancho Genesis in Mexico

Joel James Counts, longtime resident of the Auburn area, passed away at his Auburn Home on April 29, 2022 after a battle with cancer. Joel was born in Hawaii on February 16, 1959. Joel’s father was in the Navy and therefore the family moved to various places, including Japan & Treasure Island. Prior to moving to the Auburn area, Joel attended grammar schools in Japan, Live Oak and Newcastle California. After graduating from Placer High School, Joel enlisted in the Army, and was stationed in Germany where he worked as a Mechanic. Joel worked for Armstrong Manufacturing and Engineering for over 20 years in the machine shop. Motorcycles, both street and dirt bikes were a big part of his life. Joel also enjoyed racing a Redline Revolt. Joel had very strong Christian beliefs and he took every opportunity to share his beliefs with others, even in his illness. Joel’s sobriety was also an important part of his life. Joel will be missed by friends and family alike.
