Denver, CO

Rebate to Ride: My New E-Bike Is a Blast

By Conor McCormick-Cavanagh
Westword
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile rain was coming down on the last day of June, my mood was anything but dampened: I was finally going to pick up my new e-bike from REI's flagship store on Platte Street. I scootered over to Confluence Park from the Westword office in the Golden Triangle. And after a...

99.9 KEKB

This Is The Top City For BBQ In All Of Colorado

While Colorado isn't necessarily known for its BBQ, we do have some amazing options to get our BBQ fix. This specific Colorado City was ranked the best place to find BBQ in the state. Is This Really The Best Colorado City For BBQ?. Ever been to Memphis? Or swung through...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Heat advisory issued with triple digit highs likely in Denver this weekend

One of the hottest weekends of the summer is on tap for Colorado as the state sits under a big ridge of high pressure. Afternoon highs will climb into the 90s and 100s around Denver as well as on the eastern plains and western slope. Even our mountain towns will be well into the 80s. You'll have to get above 10,000 feet to find anything cooler.The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Denver and all of northeast Colorado on Saturday. It runs from 10 am to 8 pm and includes places like Greeley, Fort Collins, Boulder, Akron...
DENVER, CO
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Axios Denver

Ditch the traffic, sit back and relax in a shuttle to Colorado's mountains

Save some gas (and a traffic headache) this weekend by riding Bustang and Pegasus to get away. Details: The two state-run shuttles are offering half-priced tickets though Labor Day weekend. Pegasus, a ride service launched in May whose vans can seat up to 11 people, costs between $3 to $10 for a trip taking off from Union Station. Stops include the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood, Idaho Springs, Frisco, Vail and Avon. The ride departs hourly from Union Station between 6am and 8pm Friday through Sunday, with limited availability Thursdays and Mondays. Roundtrips are available. Bustang's service consists of a much larger shuttle bus, with multiple routes leading to dozens of locations across the state (full list available on their website). A trip from Union Station to Fort Collins costs $5 with the new promotion. Bustang can take you from Denver to Colorado Springs, and all the way out to Grand Junction.What they're saying: Colorado Department of Transportation executive director Shoshana Lew said in a release that the half-price promotion was originally intended to run through June, but growing passenger numbers prompted the state to extend the incentive.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Ten Cold Treats to Beat the Summer Heat

As Colorado's summers continue to get hotter with heat waves bringing temperatures over 100 degrees, staying cool in Denver — where having central air conditioning at home is no guarantee and some pools still aren't open for the season — can be challenging. Fortunately, finding cool treats in the city is way easier than installing that old window AC unit.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Why Denver's First Marijuana Delivery Service Shut Down

Cannabis delivery has been legal in Aurora and Denver for nearly a year now, but the ripple effect has been minimal. No other cities in the metro area have approved cannabis delivery since then, and fewer than thirty dispensaries between Aurora and Denver combined have partnered with delivery drivers. Local...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Housing market taking a turn in Denver metro area

Buying a home in the Denver metro area has been tough for a while now.  A lack of available homes led to soaring prices, bidding wars and houses being purchased immediately after listing. Now, according to a June trends report recently released by the Denver Metro Association of Realtors, there are 7.1% more homes for sale this year compared to this time last year. Andrew Abrams, the Committee Chair for the Denver Metro Association of Realtors and the owner of Guide Real Estate says the reason for that is twofold. "Interest rates have gone up, which has decreased buyer demand. And the other...
DENVER, CO
365traveler.com

14 BEST DENVER DAY TRIPS PERFECT FOR ADVENTURE

While Denver is such a fun town in Colorado to visit, it’s not the only cool thing around. Located less than two hours from the Mile High City are some of the most beautiful hiking trails in Colorado, the highest drivable pass in North America, great beer, hidden hot springs, and some of the most popular ski resorts in the world.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver considers making airport food delivery program permanent

(Denver, Colo.) A pilot program with a company that delivers food to passengers and employees of Denver International Airport may become permanent. The City Council will consider a revenue agreement with Grab AtYourGate JV LLC on Monday to operate EatsDelivered. With EatsDelivered, customers order food from participating airport restaurants through an app that is delivered anywhere at the airport.
DENVER, CO
France
Denver7 News KMGH

1 injured in structure collapse in Thornton

DENVER — One person was transported to the hospital after a structure collapse in Thornton Saturday. The Thornton Fire Department tweeted images of the scene showing a Chevy Silverado partially inside a building. The incident appears to have occurred at Extra Space Storage on Thornton Parkway near Conifer Road.
THORNTON, CO
5280.com

15 of Colorado’s Best Hotel Bars

When you’re on vacation, taking a seat at the hotel bar and ordering a decadent cocktail feels like a true treat, especially after a long day of travel. But even for locals, hotel bars seem to have an undeniable draw. Maybe it’s because they typically incorporate gorgeous interior design...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Colorado law protects those who save pets from hot cars

DENVER (KDVR) — As Colorado suffers sweltering heat this weekend, people are reminded to protect themselves and their pets from the dangerous temperatures. But what if a pet you find suffering in the heat isn’t your own?. Colorado law addresses pets left in hot vehicles. In Colorado, there’s...
DENVER, CO
Westword

More Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) This Weekend

This weekend is looking hot! Not just because of the soaring temperatures, but because of a fun-filled calendar packed with everything from sustainable fashion shows to ghostly tours to the debut of Defiance, a new coaster at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. For free events, see our list of a dozen...
DENVER, CO
What Now Denver

Karen’s Diner Set to Cause Mayhem in Denver

Karen’s Diner will be located at 16th St. Mall Denver, CO 80202 from September 17 to November 27, according to Aden Levin, director of Viral Ventures Global — the company responsible for creating the incoming Karen experience. As aforementioned, the intriguingly nasty concept that is Karen’s Diner was...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Elk crashes concert in Colorado, people unfazed

Coloradans acted like Coloradans when an elk came strolling through a Fourth of July concert in Estes Park over the holiday weekend. The video, originally shared with KKTV by Mr. Estes Park, shows a female elk walking just feet from families and children, as no one really gives much of a reaction other than a smile or pulling out their camera phone. The performing musician, Brad Fitch, doesn't seem to be too fazed either, continuing to strum his guitar and sing despite the elk standing...
ESTES PARK, CO

