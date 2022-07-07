100-Plus Degree Temperatures Possible In SE Wyoming This Weekend

Monsoon moisture streaming into Colorado on Tuesday will cause an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity across the state and especially in the mountains. The rain will be heavy at times and if thunderstorms persist over Colorado's burn scars from recent wildfires long enough, there could be flash flooding. The primary concern is the scar above I-70 in Glenwood Canyon from the Grizzly Creek wildfire in 2020. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday and it's possible I-70 could be closed even before rain arrives as a precautionary measure.

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO