Rains Backpack Mini sleek laptop backpack boasts clean lines and holds a 15″ laptop

Protect your treasured device during travel and use with the Twelve South BookBook for MacBook. Compatible with MacBook Pro and Air 13″, 14″, and 16″, it’s highly versatile. Moreover, this MacBook Pro accessory looks like a weathered book to add disguise and security to your laptop. All the while, it protects your laptop from everyday damage. In fact, it’s designed with genuine leather for incredible protection. But when you open it up, everyone in the room will see it shields an ultra-modern MacBook inside. Furthermore, this case features a crush-resistant spine, a hidden portfolio pocket, and a clever suspension system to keep all straps off the screen. Finally, the Twelve South BookBook for MacBook has an interior hidden pocket for storing papers or other daily work accessories.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO