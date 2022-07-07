ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga County, NY

Timothy Loehmann, Ex-Cop Who Killed Tamir Rice, Hired By Rural PA Police Department

By Anoa Changa
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jYI9s_0gXa4RTS00
Timothy Loehmann, the officer who killed Tamir Rice, was sworn in as an officer in Tioga Borough, PA. Source: Facebook.com/steve.hazlett.9

Tioga Borough, Pennsylvania recently hired the officer who killed Tamir Rice, signaling they don’t give a damn about Black life, or any life for that matter. A Facebook post from Tioga Borough Council President Steve Hazlett showed Timothy Loehmann being sworn in as the small rural community’s newest police officer.

Comments on the post varied, but the outrage and frustration were evident. One commenter called the hire disgusting, and others called for the borough to take accountability. Another commenter responded, “maybe if he kills a white kid, he won’t be allowed to be a cop anymore…or will they just send him to another state again?

A borough situated in the northern portion of Tioga County, Mayor David Wilcox said he was not involved in the hiring process claiming the council interviewed and hired Loehmann. The Sun-Gazette reported that the Tioga Borough mayor alleged he had no clue who he was swearing in Tuesday evening. A protest was scheduled for Wednesday evening.

The borough’s website says the mayor is responsible for overseeing police department administration while the council handles day-to-day matters. It has less than 1,000 residents and is approximately 95 percent white.

Subodh Chandra, one of the attorneys who represented Tamir’s estate and family, released a statement in response to Loehmann’s new job.

“Tioga officials apparently don’t care whether a police officer was considered mentally unfit for one department, lied on his application to another, rushed upon and slew a child, and then lied about calling out warnings to Tamir—when his window was rolled up on a winter’s day,” Chandra said. “Let’s hope Tioga residents have the good sense to question the poor judgment of their misguided and indifferent officials.”

As previously reported by the Associated Press, the Cleveland Police Department fired Loehmann in 2017 for providing false information on his job application. He appealed his termination to the Ohio Supreme Court in April 2021, but the state’s high court declined to take up the case.

In addition to challenging his fitness, Chandra also pointed out how Loehmann is a liability to any future case he could be called to give testimony.

“Every time Timothy Loehmann testifies in a criminal case, Tioga officials and prosecutors will be required to provide defendants and defense counsel Loehmann’s record of lying, which is known as Brady evidence,” explained. “He’s damaged goods, and no community should ever want him responsible for enforcing their laws. Officials who do are betraying the trust of their citizens.

Tamir would have been 20 years old. His mother, Samaria Rice, has been organizing non-stop. In the nearly eight years since her son was killed. Last year, Rice was a part of the coalition that secured victory on Cleveland’s Issue 24, providing an opportunity for police accountability and oversight.

The Tamir Rice Foundation will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the Rice Butterfly Memorial in honor of Tamir and his sister Tajai, who was brutally handled by police in the aftermath of her brother’s killing.

Timothy Loehmann, Ex-Cop Who Killed Tamir Rice, Hired By Rural PA Police Department was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 1

Related
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police searching for stolen motorcycle

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have released a statement asking for help locating a stolen motorcycle taken on Thursday. The event occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on July 7 at Precision Filters at 240 Cherry St. Police say that around that time, an unidentified male approached the business and removed a 2009 Kawasaki Model […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Alleged Ithaca burglar arrested again for burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man who was arrested recently after a series of burglaries back in June has been arrested again on more burglary charges. Police say, Michael J. Thomas, 33, was arrested Friday after investigations into a recent string of burglaries in the city determined him as the suspect.
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Burglaries and motorcycle theft reported across Ithaca’s west end

Officers from the Ithaca Police Department responded to several reports of burglaries across Ithaca’s west end on Saturday, and a motorcycle was stolen from the area, according to statements from IPD on Sunday morning. Police say officers responding to Safelite Auto Glass at 150 Cecil A. Malone Drive at...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca inmate arrested for ‘severely’ assaulting corrections officer

ITHACA, N.Y. (WTEM) – An inmate in the Tompkins County Jail has been arrested again after he allegedly “severely assaulted” a corrections officer, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Abraham Phelan, 24, was arrested on July 1, 2022, after the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said he attacked an officer unprovoked. The arrest report said Phelan intentionally […]
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Tioga County, NY
Tioga County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Man Arrested after 2 Burglaries

An Ithaca man has been arrested following two commercial burglaries in the city. Ithaca Police report the Friday arrest of Michael Thomas for burglarizing Hickey’s Music Store last Wednesday and Diane’s Downtown Automotive on Thursday. Thomas was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and released on his own recognizance...
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

Man tries sneaking drugs into Broome County Jail

BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A man was arrested on July 5th for trying to sneak contraband into the Broome County Jail. Marcello McDonald, 55 from Queens, came to the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility to be arraigned on a robbery charge. While being searched as part of the book in process he was found to be in possession of several contraband items, said the sheriff’s office.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Hazlett
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested for recent burglary spree

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man has been arrested in connection to a string of recent burglaries throughout the City, according to police. Michael Thomas, 33, was arrested by the Ithaca Police Department on July 7 in connection to the incidents. IPD said that Thomas was allegedly responsible for at least four burglaries at local businesses between June 20 and June 29.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Waverly woman sentenced for simple assault

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A Waverly woman has been sentenced to interaction in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the offense of simple assault, according to the Bradford County DA’s Office. Jessica Burgher, 39, of Waverly N.Y., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Police Accountability#Violent Crime#Tioga Borough Council
wxhc.com

Woman Charged With 4 Counts of Animal Cruelty

On June 22nd a search warrant was executed by the CCSPCA law enforcement department with assistance from the Cortland County Sheriff’s department after several complaints regarding animals being confined in unsanitary and unhealthy conditions at a residence. During the search warrant officers found 4 animals. The officers removed the...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Two Cortland County Men Arrested for Business Burglary

Two Cortland County men are accused of breaking in to a closed business in Cortlandville early in the morning of July 7. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies were called about a burglary in progress on Starr Road and, along with City of Cortland Police and SUNY Cortland Police were able to nab 32-year-old Todd Brady of the City of Cortland and 39-year-old Patrick Duffy of the Town of Cortlandville moments later.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FL Radio Group

Abortion Rights Rally Held in Auburn Saturday

“Abortion is healthcare and health care is a human right” – that was the rallying cry at a rally held Saturday in Auburn supporting a woman’s right to an abortion. Beginning at 1:00p at the Equal Rights Heritage Center, people gathered an held signs decrying the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.
AUBURN, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Tompkins County Health Department urges residents to take Community Health Survey

Ithaca, N.Y.—What makes a healthy community? The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) wants to know what you think about health in our community, in order to develop our community’s next health improvement plan. For this purpose, TCHD, along with Cayuga Health System (CHS) and other local partners, have released a community health survey that is open to every Tompkins County resident aged 18 and older. Rate the health of your community by accessing the survey online at: bit.ly/TCHDsurvey2022. The Community Health Survey will be open throughout July. Anyone who completes the survey can enter themselves into a drawing to win a $20 gift card (county employees not eligible). The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and is completely anonymous. Registration for the gift card drawing is not connected to survey responses.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

20 Southern Tier stores warned to stop illegal cannabis sales

(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
ELMIRA, NY
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy