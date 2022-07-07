Orijen Amazing Grains Dog Food

Tiki Dog presents the Taste of the World Wet Dog Food Variety Pack. Taste of the World is a range of wet dog food inspired by international cuisines from countries throughout Europe and the Far East. Featuring restaurant-worthy meals like French beef burgundy and Indian chicken masala, the recipes are made with whole recognizable ingredients such as beef, chicken, shrimp, brown rice, peas, carrots and red peppers—all formulated to indulge canine gourmets with global taste sensations. The variety packs offer cuisines from several countries in one convenient package. All recipes are served in a high-moisture broth for irresistible flavor and supplemental hydration.
