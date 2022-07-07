Orijen Amazing Grains Dog Food

Using apple cider vinegar as a natural rooting hormone/Gin Lee. Using apple cider vinegar as a natural rooting hormone. Propagating plant clippings is one thing most gardeners like doing because it saves us money and also keeps our plants true. What do I mean by keeping the plants true? When you propagate a plant, it means that the plant that you've taken the clipping from will stay true to the original plant. With stem cuttings, each new plant will duplicate its parent plant. So if you have a favorite plant, it's nice to take several clippings from it and propagate it.

