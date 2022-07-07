ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Orijen Amazing Grains Dog Food

petproductnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChampion Petfoods presents Orijen Amazing Grains dog food. In addition to quality protein, the food has a special blend of...

www.petproductnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Can dogs eat bananas? The safest way for your pup to consume fruit.

Your dog is sitting beneath you at the table, begging for food with irresistible puppy eyes. Maybe it accidentally got into scraps that fell to the floor. Panic ensues. Is this food safe for your dog?. One of the most common red-flag fruits are grapes, which are highly toxic to...
ANIMALS
petproductnews.com

Taste of the World Wet Dog Food Variety Pack

Tiki Dog presents the Taste of the World Wet Dog Food Variety Pack. Taste of the World is a range of wet dog food inspired by international cuisines from countries throughout Europe and the Far East. Featuring restaurant-worthy meals like French beef burgundy and Indian chicken masala, the recipes are made with whole recognizable ingredients such as beef, chicken, shrimp, brown rice, peas, carrots and red peppers—all formulated to indulge canine gourmets with global taste sensations. The variety packs offer cuisines from several countries in one convenient package. All recipes are served in a high-moisture broth for irresistible flavor and supplemental hydration.
ANIMALS
topdogtips.com

Recipe: Beef or Turkey Muttloaf Meal for Dogs

Homemade dog food provides your pet with well-rounded nutrition, and it is particularly beneficial for canines with special dietary needs. Dogs who are overweight, underweight, suffer with kidney disease or heart disease and dogs with liver conditions are just a few of the animals who can benefit from a homemade dog food diet.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Food#Vitamin#Oats#Dog Nutrition Food#Orijen Amazing Grains#Non Gmo
komando.com

Brainteaser: Can you spot the lemons hiding with these chicks?

Can you easily spot a person in a crowd from a few yards away? If you are the person friends turn to when someone is lost, don’t underestimate your ability to filter out clutter. You never know when it could come in handy. Tap or click here to see if you can find the curved line.
ANIMALS
topdogtips.com

How to Cut Your Dog’s Nails Correctly

If you groom your dog yourself, learning how to cut dog nails may not seem like a very important part of a grooming regiment, but in fact, it is. Without proper nail care, your pet could experience pain and discomfort. Learning how to trim dog nails properly will make you...
PETS
Outsider.com

This Deer Has Mystery ‘Growths’ Sprouting From Its Antlers

In this edition of Strange, Stumpifying Animals, we’re taking a look at a whitetail deer that has sparked an internet-wide debate with its mysterious growths on its velveting antlers. Recently, a photographer from Hudson Valley, Owen Cramsie, posted a collection of photos he took that feature a young buck...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
MedicineNet.com

Are Sweet Potatoes Keto-Friendly?

Although many vegetables are acceptable on the keto diet, ideally sweet potatoes are not one of them because of their high carbohydrate content. A medium-sized sweet potato (150 grams) contains about 26 grams of carbs, is naturally sweet, and is filled with nutrients, such as:. Vitamin A (in the form...
LIFESTYLE
pethelpful.com

Pet Turkey's Loyalty to Her Mom Couldn't Be Any Cuter

They say dogs are the most loyal pets. Well that's most likely because very few people have had a pet turkey. Not just barn animals, turkeys are very loving to their owners. As can be seen in one video on TikTok, where a woman showed off her very affectionate pet.
ANIMALS
Popculture

Subway Giving Away 1 Million Free Sandwiches

Subway is giving fans the chance to keep some extra cash in their pockets. On Tuesday, the beloved sub chain announced the launch of the new Subway Series, a lineup of 12 all-new signature sandwiches that marks "the most significant menu update" in Subway's 60-year history, and the chain is celebrating the menu revamp by giving away one million free sandwiches.
RESTAURANTS
Indy100

A plant-based food company have made a 'human meat burger'

We all know that if we want a healthier planet and a healthier lifestyle, we should be consuming less meat. These days there are plenty of meat-free options on the market, but one plant-based food company took things a step further by developing a plant-based “human meat burger”.
Gin Lee

Using apple cider vinegar as a natural rooting hormone

Using apple cider vinegar as a natural rooting hormone/Gin Lee. Using apple cider vinegar as a natural rooting hormone. Propagating plant clippings is one thing most gardeners like doing because it saves us money and also keeps our plants true. What do I mean by keeping the plants true? When you propagate a plant, it means that the plant that you've taken the clipping from will stay true to the original plant. With stem cuttings, each new plant will duplicate its parent plant. So if you have a favorite plant, it's nice to take several clippings from it and propagate it.
Simplemost

How To Grow Pineapple As A Houseplant

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. You probably thought you needed a backyard in the tropics to grow pineapple at...
GARDENING
pethelpful.com

Frenchie Becomes Unlikely Mama to Group of Baby Skunks and It's So Heartwarming

The parental instinct can run pretty deep. So much so, that sometimes animals can play Mom or Dad to babies of a completely different species. Take a French Bulldog on TikTok who fell in love with some skunk babies that his mama was rescuing. The pup was so enamored with the skunks that he's taken them under his wing. And TBH, we think they love him just as much.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy