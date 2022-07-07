Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cooler but muggy morning as temperatures make way in the 80s by afternoon.

There may be a few passing showers but most of the day stays dry. Shower chances increase tonight into early tomorrow. The rain wraps up early Friday as skies clear out for the weekend.

Back-to-back days with sun for the weekend and highs in the 70s and 80s.

TODAY: HUMID WITH A FEW AFTERNOON SHOWERS High: 84

TONIGHT: CHANCE RAIN AND RUMBLES OF THUNDER Low: 69

TOMORROW: SHOWERS END EARLY, CLEARING AFTERNOON SKY High: 78