ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain ahead

By Laura Bannon
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cooler but muggy morning as temperatures make way in the 80s by afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T3IMf_0gXZvOhm00
CBS News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KvwSa_0gXZvOhm00
CBS News

There may be a few passing showers but most of the day stays dry. Shower chances increase tonight into early tomorrow. The rain wraps up early Friday as skies clear out for the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dV5e5_0gXZvOhm00
CBS News

Back-to-back days with sun for the weekend and highs in the 70s and 80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gpvu_0gXZvOhm00
CBS News

TODAY: HUMID WITH A FEW AFTERNOON SHOWERS High: 84

TONIGHT: CHANCE RAIN AND RUMBLES OF THUNDER Low: 69

TOMORROW: SHOWERS END EARLY, CLEARING AFTERNOON SKY High: 78

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Another beautiful day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Good morning! We'll have another beautiful day this July 10. Nothing but sunshine and temperatures right where they ought to be at this time of the year, in the mid-80s. High pressure parked right over us.Monday brings nice weather to start, then the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening as a cold front plows through. The Storm Prediction Center puts most of our area at a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe storms on Monday. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. We are NOT in Alert Mode but there's an ALERT highlight for Monday on our 7 day.The remainder of the week looks great, with typical temperatures for this point in July and plenty of sunshine.STATSNormal Temps- 85/66Saturday- 76Today- 84Sunrise- 5:26am FORECASTToday- Sunny and warmer, high of 84 degrees.Tonight- Mostly clear with a low of 67.Monday- Increasing clouds. Chance for showers and thunderstorms with the possibility of severe storms. High of 88.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny on Sunday, rain chance Monday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A really nice stretch of weather is on tap for the next week, with a rain chance Monday night. On Saturday night, it will be clear and comfortable with a low of 60. On Sunday, it will be sunny with a high of 84. Outside of Monday night's rain chance, the rest of the week's forecast looks fantastic! Lots of sun, summer temperatures, but comfortable humidity.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool and comfortable, Temps in the 70s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Good morning and welcome to July 9. It'll be a sunny and comfortable weekend in Chicago. Saturday is on the cool side, like Friday, with temps in the mid to upper 70s. A breeze off the lake will keep it a bit cooler near the lake.Sunny and breezy conditions. Large waves on the lake have created dangerous swimming conditions until this evening.We get back to the mid-80s on Sunday with sunny skies. Monday is the hottest day this week. It'll be more humid with a high of 90. Gusty afternoon storms could be strong as a cold front comes through.  StatsToday's Normals- 85/66Friday's High- 77Today- 77Sunrise- 5:25amForecastToday- Sunny, breezy and cool with a high of 77 but cooler near the lake. NE breeze 10-15 gusting to 20.Tonight- Clear, low of 62.Sunday- Sunny and 84.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy and muggy conditions to continue through Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly cloudy and muggy conditions are expected to continue through the rest of the workweek with a chance of showers.But then drier and sunnier conditions are expected for the weekend.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 68.TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers. High 82.A chance of showers on Friday gives way to sunshine and comfortable temperatures for Saturday and Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
1440 WROK

Summer Will be Longer & Hotter in Illinois, Welcome to a ‘Heat Dome’

Just as Mayor "Potty Mouth" Lightfoot announces the possibility of a "dome" over Soldier Field, here come news about another type of dome that we are in RIGHT NOW!. Two weeks into the summer of 2022, and it's been quite toasty. Hotter than normal temps have been pretty much the deal...and this will continue for the summer. Why is this? Is it the whole, 1980's Hair Bands destroying the ozone layer thing...Not quite.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Barricades come down, residents return to scene for first time since Highland Park parade massacre

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Barricades were removed in downtown Highland Park on Saturday, allowing residents to return to the scene of Monday's parade massacre for the first time. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, people were seen opening up their downtown shops for the first time in days. They were starting to board up windows that were damaged during the mass shooting, and cleaning up what was inside. But families were also seen taking their first steps downtown since the massacre that killed seven people and injured dozens more during the Highland Park July 4th parade. The once-vibrant downtown...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert
CBS Chicago

Award-winning Zelta Sietinsh dance troupe comes to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An award-winning youth, folk dance troupe, is visiting Chicago this week.The "Zelta Sietinsh" dance troupe, from Riga, Latvia recently won the "Best New Dance" at the 15th annual Latvian Song and Dance Festival in St. Paul.There are about 10,000 Chicagoans of Latvian descent. This year has been marked "The Year of Dance" in the city. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Long lines form for Taste of Chicago, but it was worth it for couple who got engaged there

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People apparently couldn't wait to get into the Taste of Chicago on Saturday. After changing things up for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic food festival with a history dating back 42 years has returned to Grant Park. The crowds have returned too. Video taken Saturday afternoon showed long, slow-moving lines to get into the festival. Some people on social media said they waited over an hour to get in. But the wait was worth it for many – in particular one young couple. Our photographer Sam Vega caught the moment Brandon Jasso popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Torres, with Buckingham Fountain as the backdrop. The two said they come to the Taste every year together, so it was a natural place for their proposal. For a full list of vendors, and a music and Summerdance schedule for the Taste, follow this link.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Therapy dogs travel 800 miles to comfort Highland Park residents after mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) - Healing from Highland Park's tragedy will no doubt take a lot of time, but there are people determined to overcome obstacles to assist.As CBS 2's Steven Graves told us, one group persevered to bring some canine comfort.Help with trauma after Monday's mass shooting is coming in many forms. And in this tale, not even travel woes from 800 miles away, could stop the four-legged companions from coming here.Lilo, 1, was the smallest but clearly most curious dog of the bunch. One interaction, though, can't help but put a smile on your face. She and two...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Q985

Brookfield Zoo in Chicago Under Lockdown Due to Potential Threat

UPDATE: 8:16 pm - Brookfield Zoo now reporting that everyone has now safely exited the zoo and another update will be coming soon about what happened. Brookfield Zoo, Facebook[/caption]UPDATE: Police are now sweeping the zoo searching for problems. Brookfield Zoo, Facebook[/caption]ORIGINAL STORY: This was just shared by Brookfield Zoo on...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

When Chicago woman's diamond ring fell in the river in Cambridge, Mass., dive team came to the rescue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hopefully you've never experienced the heart-stopping feeling of losing something meaningful and expensive, but if you have, you'll sympathize with a Chicago couple. Lynn Andrews and her husband, Ninos, were in Boston over the 4th of July weekend, and the enduring symbol of their love took a dive. Luckily, so did some first responders. Their Sunday afternoon adventure ended with the recovery of Lynn's enormous diamond ring."I did not think we were ever going to see it again," Lynn said.Lynn and Ninos were on board their friend's boat, Rebecca Rose, docked at the Charlesgate Yacht Club, to...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoonthecheap.com

Free Kemps Moose Tracks Ice Cream

Enjoying cool and creamy ice cream is a summertime essential and Kemps Ice Cream just made the experience a little sweeter. 10,000 scoops of Kemps Moose Tracks Ice Cream will be served up to help raise money for the Greater Chicago Food Depository on July 26, 2022. In the ultimate...
CHICAGO, IL
Borderless Magazine

Five Things To Do in Chicago, July 7-July 13

Each week Borderless Magazine highlights some of the best things to do in Chicago’s vibrant immigrant communities. Thursdays – 🍺 The Argyle Night Market kicks off Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Argyle Street between Sheridan Road and Kenmore. The free summer event is every Thursday through August 25th and includes live music, food, local vendors and more.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Dunn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dunn is a 3-year-old, 65-pound Border Collie mix. He has a sweet personality and lots of energy to play. His favorite game is fetch and he will chase a ball for hours if you let him. Dunn is foo motivated and enjoys training. He is a loyal companion and happy to stick by your side. He would thrive in a home where he is the only animal, and all attention is on him. Dunn is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.com to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
91K+
Followers
26K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy