ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

100-Plus Degree Temperatures Possible In SE Wyoming This Weekend

By Doug Randall
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you like your summertime weather hot, you will enjoy this weekend. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says temperatures across southeast Wyoming...

laramielive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laramie Live

Slightly Cooler In SE Wyoming Sunday, Severe Storms Possible

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says we can expect slightly cooler weather in southeast Wyoming on Sunday, although high temperatures will still range well into the 90s across much of the region. Average temperatures in most areas are expected to be about 3-5 degrees cooler than Saturday's...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Severe Storms Beginning to Pop Up in Southeast Wyoming

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for east-central Goshen County and southwestern Sioux County has expired. The NWS says the thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits and has exited the warned area, however, small hail and heavy rain are still. possible with the storm. Severe Weather Statement National...
Laramie Live

Cheyenne NWS: Record High Temperatures Possible This Weekend

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says many areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see new high-temperature records this weekend, with triple-digit highs a possibility in many areas. The agency posted this statement on Friday morning [July 8]:. ''Hot, hot, hot! Hot temperatures will reside...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Cheyenne NWS: Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy rain and flash flooding are possible in southeast Wyoming today [July 6]. Showers this morning expected to continue to increase in coverage through the morning hours. With daytime heating, expect thunderstorms to become widespread during the afternoon and evening hours. We are in a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms today. We think the best area for severe storms today will be the southern Nebraska Panhandle. There will be a lot of monsoon moisture in place today to see storms producing heavy rain. A Marginal Risk area for excessive rainfall has been identified for the Nebraska Panhandle and southeast Wyoming, along and east of a line from Douglas to Laramie. If encountering water covered roads this afternoon through the evening hours, turn around. Don't drive through flooded areas as the roadway could have been washed away under the flooded areas. Be safe!
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
State
Wyoming State
101.9 KING FM

Huge Hail Pummels Parts of Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle

A supercell thunderstorm dropped hail larger than softballs in southern Sioux County, Nebraska Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Severe weather spotter Dan Fitts captured the above shot of a 4.3-inch hail stone that fell in open range 20 miles north of Morrill, or 10 miles southwest of Agate Fossil Beds National Monument, around 6 p.m.
SIOUX COUNTY, NE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, July 9, 2022

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken at Lake DeSmet by Joe Gilbert of Sheridan, Wyoming. Joe writes: “I love the yellow brick road across the water of my favorite Kokanee Salmon fishing spot. Taken from my boat.”. To submit yours,...
WYOMING STATE
tsln.com

Irrigation Canal Breach in Wyoming Floods Homes and Farms

A breach of the Interstate Canal west of Lingle, in southeast Wyoming, occurred sometime during the evening of June 30 and the morning of July 1, 2022. Rick Miller, manager of the Pathfinder Irrigation District—which this canal is a part of—said this canal delivers water to 106,000 acres of farmland in Wyoming and western Nebraska.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Panhandle#The Cheyenne Office
county17.com

Game and Fish shuts down hunting, fishing licensing Saturday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — All hunting and fishing licensing systems through the Wyoming Game and Fish Department are offline, but they are expected to be back up later this weekend, the department says. The shutdown started at 7 a.m., per game and fish, signaling a temporary pause on residents’ ability...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Gas association leader says gas prices will likely decrease soon in Gillette area

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gas prices in Gillette and Wyoming should be decreasing within the next two weeks, an industry association leader said Wednesday. Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association Executive Director Grier Bailey said supply disruptions at a Billings, Montana, refinery, in the last two weeks impacted service. The Gillette area gets a lot of its gas from that refinery, Bailey said. Gas prices in other parts of Wyoming weren’t necessarily seeing as high of prices because those areas have been serviced by other refineries and terminal points, he said.
GILLETTE, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Yellowstone Requires Masks Based on COVID-19 Status of Wyoming Counties

There may or may not be a mask mandate in effect during your next visit to Yellowstone National Park – it all depends on the COVID-19 situation in northwest Wyoming. While American life has mostly returned to something like a “pre-pandemic normal,” COVID-19 is still a health risk throughout the United States. Three of the nation’s most popular national parks – Grand Canyon, Yosemite, and Grand Teton – require masks in all indoor spaces.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
cowboystatedaily.com

Sighting Of Ultra-Rare Wolverine Confirmed In Grand Tetons

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It may look like nothing more than a grainy blip, but that blip is something not seen very much in Wyoming. It’s a wolverine and seeing wolverines in Wyoming is really quite rare. In fact, it’s only the second time one has been seen this year — which is a lot.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

WATCH! Car vs. Moose: A Wyoming Traffic Jam

We're not known for traffic jams here in Wyoming. Or, at least, not with cars. Honestly, if it's not Cheyenne Frontier Days, State Fair, or the busy season in Yellowstone, we don't typically have cars backed up on Cowboy State roads. No, our traffic jam sources are a bit more...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Wyoming Wildlife Task Force debates license allocation

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Wildlife Task Force met Thursday to debate six propositions for limited-entry license allocation and its impacts on hunters. These were considered as part of an effort to develop a comprehensive proposal with solutions for license allocation between resident and resident hunters, equity in opportunity for residents to draw licenses in limited quota areas and courses of action to preserve the economic impact to the state following the changes.
Laramie Live

Wyoming Has One of America’s 6 ‘Great Brews with Stunning Views’

As we have seen and tasted time and time again, Wyoming has some great beers that are made right here in the Cowboy State. We literally had a taste of several of those earlier this summer at the Wyoming Brewers Festival in June. But what about a brewery that also provides plenty of scenery, along with some adventure as well. It turns out Wyoming has just that. And it is one of just a select few across the country that was picked as having a 'great brew with a stunning view.'
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Video of Wyoming Bear Finding GoPro Camera is Going Viral

GoPro technology has become so fascinating that not even black bears can stay away! What happens when a black bear finds a GoPro camera? It records all the bear things that a bear does apparently. A recent video is going viral after a black bear somehow, not only gained possession of a GoPro video camera, but also made its very own home video on it.
WYOMING STATE
5280.com

The Novice’s Guide to eFoiling in Colorado

Colorado’s lakes and reservoirs are no stranger to traditional wakeboarders—that is, folks riding behind powerboats on boards with bindings and boots, not unlike snowboards—in the summer. Without coastal swells, riding a boat’s wake is one of the best ways to catch a wave, and it provides all the fun of surfing, skateboarding, and snowboarding combined. But what if you don’t have your own Mastercraft? Until recently, that meant you were left on the shore. Fortunately, with the recent advent of eFoils—which are essentially motorized wakeboards with a twist—you don’t need a boat.
COLORADO STATE
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy