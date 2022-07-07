ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

'disturbed home' monograph surveys ian strange's provocative architectural interventions

designboom.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Disturbed Home’, a comprehensive monograph released by Italian publisher Damiani, surveys the provocative architectural interventions of Ian Strange. The leading Australian contemporary artist’s practice explores architecture, space, and the home through photography, sculpture, installation, site-specific works, film, and documentary works. From his native Australia, to New Zealand, Japan, Poland, and the...

www.designboom.com

Comments / 0

Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy