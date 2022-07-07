'disturbed home' monograph surveys ian strange's provocative architectural interventions
‘Disturbed Home’, a comprehensive monograph released by Italian publisher Damiani, surveys the provocative architectural interventions of Ian Strange. The leading Australian contemporary artist’s practice explores architecture, space, and the home through photography, sculpture, installation, site-specific works, film, and documentary works. From his native Australia, to New Zealand, Japan, Poland, and the...www.designboom.com
Comments / 0