To my fellow Eagle County citizens, out-of-state visitors, and Texans: This is a public service announcement regarding the so-called Danger Mountain String Band who will be playing at Vail Brewing Company on Thursday, July 7, from 6-9 p.m. As someone who considers themself a musical connoisseur, I feel it is my responsibility, nay, my duty to tell you that if you go to this show, you will be signing up for three hours of boot stompin’, knee slappin’, beer drinkin’, guitar pickin’ music about sex, drugs, mamma, prison, trains, trucks, and gettin’ drunk.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO